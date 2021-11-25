The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch gaming deals, from Mario Golf to Pokémon
It's that time of the year again: Nintendo's Black Friday deals are back, and they're just as impressive as previous years. The company, which recently launched the OLED Switch model, is offering massive discounts on its best-selling games — like Mario Party Superstars, Just Dance 2022, and New Pokemon Snap — at Amazon and Walmart.
Fans of the Mario series will find fan-favorites like Yoshi's Crafted World, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Super Mario 3D All-Stars included in the sales. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which counts celebrities like Serena Williams and Awkwafina as fans, is marked down by $10, and recent launches — like Mario Golf: Super Rush and WarioWare: Get It Together — are up to 20 percent off. Perennial favorites, like the Pokemon franchise's Sword and Shield, are also marked down — perfect for fans who were lucky enough to grab the Dialga & Palkia edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite that launched three weeks ago.
Those who hope to find the Nintendo Switch or even the OLED Switch on sale might be let down, as the company never cuts the price on its benchmark console, but Nintendo has always launched Black Friday bundles at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Like last year, the 2021 bundle includes a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online, as well as the Nintendo Switch with red- and blue-colored Joy Cons, all for just $299.99. That's the usual price of the Nintendo Switch system alone, making the bundle an 18 percent markdown — something that's exceedingly rare for Nintendo. While the console has sold out already upon launch this past Monday, Nov. 21, you can still check for restocks at the links below.
Buy it! Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2021 Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online membership, $299.99 at amazon.com, walmart.com, and bestbuy.com
Just because you won't find the Switch, Switch Lite, or the Switch OLED marked down on its own doesn't mean it's a bad time to pick up a console. Both have fluctuated in stock throughout the pandemic, so finding them in stock is a small miracle in itself; you can get the Switch with gray Joy-Cons or in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition right now.
Accessories are on sale, too, including the Pro Controller, extra Joy-Cons, the Ring Fit adventure, and more. But you'll want to shop these deals fast: Nintendo Black Friday discounts typically sell out within hours, if not minutes, and these prices won't last long. Shop these and more Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals below.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals
- Nintendo Switch With Red/Blue Joy-Cons, $299.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com
- Nintendo Switch With Gray Joy-Cons, $299.99 at bestbuy.com or walmart.com
- Nintendo Switch Lite, $199 at amazon.com or walmart.com
- Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition, $299.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com
Nintendo Switch Black Friday Mario franchise game deals
- Mario Party Superstars, $54.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Mario Golf: Super Rush, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com and walmart.com
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Luigi's Mansion 3, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Set, $50 (orig. $99.99) at walmart.com
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Set, $50 (orig. $99.99) at walmart.com
More Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals
- Just Dance 2022, $25 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com and walmart.com
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $35 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com and walmart.com
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- New Pokémon Snap, $46.99 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- WarioWare: Get It Together!, $44.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Pokémon Sword, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- NBA 2K22, $26 (orig. $59.99)at walmart.com
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, $20 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com
Nintendo Switch Black Friday accessory deals
- SanDisk 128GB microSD Card Licensed for Nintendo Switch, $19.99 (orig. $34.99) at amazon.com
- SanDisk 64GB microSD Memory Card for Nintendo Switch, $14.88 (orig. $42.99) at walmart.com
- RDS Industries Nintendo Switch System Carrying Case, $33.68 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com
- Nintendo Neon Pink and Green Joy-Cons, $69 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
- Nintendo Neon Red and Blue Joy-Cons, $69 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, $59 (orig. $69) at walmart.com
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch in Black, $38.99 (orig. $54.99) at amazon.com
