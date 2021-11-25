The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch gaming deals, from Mario Golf to Pokémon

Those who hope to find the Nintendo Switch or even the OLED Switch on sale might be let down, as the company never cuts the price on its benchmark console, but Nintendo has always launched Black Friday bundles at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Like last year, the 2021 bundle includes a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online, as well as the Nintendo Switch with red- and blue-colored Joy Cons, all for just $299.99. That's the usual price of the Nintendo Switch system alone, making the bundle an 18 percent markdown — something that's exceedingly rare for Nintendo. While the console has sold out already upon launch this past Monday, Nov. 21, you can still check for restocks at the links below.