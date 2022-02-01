Shopping

Save up to $40 on Nintendo Switch games at Best Buy right now

There’s something for every gaming niche.
By Sarah Toscano January 31, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST

From the 64 to the GameCube to the latest Nintendo Switch, Nintendo has a long history of making iconic gaming systems, as well as games that are fun to play and challenging to complete. The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular systems currently on the gaming market, and with a seemingly endless amount of titles available to play on the system, shopping discounted games can give you an opportunity to try out a new game, explore a new genre, or simply buy something you've been eyeing for awhile. And right now, numerous popular Nintendo Switch games are marked down at Best Buy.

The ever-popular action-adventure game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is marked down by $22 from its original price of $60, so you can add it to your collection and explore the expansive kingdom of Hyrule for only $38. And if you love a good fighting game packed with iconic Nintendo characters, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which would normally cost you $60, is on sale for $51. The beloved RPG Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also $9 off, so you can tap into your inner creative and build your own island without paying full price.

But Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn't the only RPG you can save on — Ni No Kuni II Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition is marked down by $20. That means you can help build a kingdom and enjoy the game's captivating art and soundtrack for $40. 

An array of Mario-themed games are on sale, too. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has the most significant discount — it's currently $20, which is an impressive $40 off its original price. Then there's New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, which is marked down by $23 to $37, and Super Mario Odyssey Standard Edition, which is marked down by $20 to $40.

Pokémon fans looking to explore their inner photographer or in search of an epically chill game may want to snag New Pokémon Snap while it's $51, which is 13 percent off its original price. But if you're more interested in demon slaying than photography, Doom Slayers Collection is on sale for $35, which is 30 percent off its original price.

Check out more Nintendo Switch games currently on sale at Best Buy below. Keep in mind that some sale prices will only be reflected once the game is added to your cart. 

