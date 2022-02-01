Save up to $40 on Nintendo Switch games at Best Buy right now

From the 64 to the GameCube to the latest Nintendo Switch, Nintendo has a long history of making iconic gaming systems, as well as games that are fun to play and challenging to complete. The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular systems currently on the gaming market, and with a seemingly endless amount of titles available to play on the system, shopping discounted games can give you an opportunity to try out a new game, explore a new genre, or simply buy something you've been eyeing for awhile. And right now, numerous popular Nintendo Switch games are marked down at Best Buy.