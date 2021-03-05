Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

It’s your best chance to get it since November.

The Super Mario 35th anniversary Game & Watch is finally back in stock after selling out instantly

There might not be a new console coming from Nintendo, but for nostalgic fans, 2020's Game & Watch controller revamped for the 21st century was a welcome throwback. Modeled after the original 1981 Game & Watch, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. was announced last September during Nintendo's event that celebrated the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario franchise.

The game promptly sold out soon after it was released in November, with restocks rare and almost instantly gone whenever they took place. Luckily, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros has gotten a healthy restock at Amazon and Best Buy this winter, where the game is once again available for $50.

Image zoom Credit: Nintendo

Buy it! Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros, $49.99 at amazon.com or bestbuy.com

With three games rolled into one, including the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and Game & Watch: Ball, the Game & Watch is a hybrid console that will please any nostalgic gamer who enjoys the odd throwback to the '80s-themed Super Mario series. The first game runs through the familiar premise of Mario's quest to save the Mushroom Kingdom, whereas The Lost Levels provides various modes to enjoy the original Super Mario game, including access to the secret World A that contains four more stages.

The game itself is reminiscent of the Nintendo DS, and even doubles as a Super Mario-themed digital clock that plays different animations as time goes on (with special appearances from Mario and gang), making it a must-have collector's item for the ultimate Nintendo fan.

Image zoom Credit: Nintendo

The Game & Watch isn't the only Super Mario 35th anniversary product to buy this winter: The highly anticipated Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury was finally released in February, alongside a Mario Blue & Red edition of the Switch. Even the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game that marks Nintendo's first major foray into VR (also announced at the 35th anniversary event) just got discounted for the first time, now $10 less than usual at Amazon.

Don't miss your chance to shop these 35th anniversary specials below.

Image zoom Credit: Nintendo

Buy it! Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros, $49.54 at amazon.com or bestbuy.com

Image zoom Credit: Nintendo

Buy it! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, $90 (orig. $99.99) at amazon.com or bestbuy.com