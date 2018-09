Egg-celsior! 22 Easter eggs in Marvel's Spider-Man

If the headline didn’t set off your Spidey senses, we’re about to swan dive off Avengers Tower and straight into the playground of Marvel’s Spider-Man. So if you don’t want to know some of what awaits the epic new Playstation 4 game, head off back to Queens.

For the rest of us, this new story centered around a more experienced Peter Parker battling the Sinister Six is centered in an expansive world of the web-slinger. There are nods to other heroes of the Marvel-verse, some of those Spider-Man movies (yes, even that movie with goth Tobey Maguire), and one or two brow-raising cameos.