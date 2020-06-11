Miles Morales to star in Marvel's Spider-Man sequel for Playstation 5

After only being a playable side character in the first game, Miles is taking control of his own story.

The first wave of games coming to the upcoming Playstation 5 console were revealed on Thursday during a "Future of Gaming" online unveiling, and a sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man, the best-selling Marvel superhero title from 2018, was officially confirmed.

Given the popularity of the first title from the developers at Insomniac, a sequel was expected. Then rumors began circulating that one was already in development. Now, it's official. Not only that, but instead of Peter Parker, the sequel will focus on Miles Morales.

In the first game, Peter, a more experienced version of the wall-crawler, faced a Sinister Six roster of adversaries, including Doc Ock, Vulture, Rhino, Electro, Scorpion, and Mr. Negative. Over the course of the game, Miles, one of the playable characters along with Mary Jane Watson, was bitten by a radioactive spider that crawled out of Norman Osborn's secret lab. One of two post-credits for the game confirmed Miles now maintains Spider-Man-esque abilities.

"A hero's just someone who doesn't give up," a voice tells the new protagonist. "Your dad said that. He was right. Now it's your turn. Go be a hero, Miles."

The footage sees Miles taking on a new gang of villains armed with mech gear and some sort of energy-based weapons. But to combat that, he has his own set of tricks, including his comics-accurate invisibility and electric shock abilities. One big question is the potential presence of the Osborns. Another post-credit scene from the first game revealed Norman has been secretly trying to find a cure for his son, Harry, who's been kept alive in a tank in his father's lab. A strange symbiote-esque substance was seen leeching off of Harry towards the glass, which led many to believe a variant of Venom could be involved in the sequel. We'll have to see.

Marvels' Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch this holiday season alongside the Playstation 5 console.

Other games revealed during the Playstation 5 livestream include a remake of Resident Evil 8, a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn called Horizon Forbidden Forest, Hitman 3, Project Athia, Ratcher & Clank: Rift Apart, Stray, Returnal, Oddworld Soulstorm, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Demon's Souls, Godfall, Deathloop, Solar Ash, and NBA 2K21.