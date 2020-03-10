Nintendo's Mario Day sales are finally here — and you can get Switch games for 41% off

The best day of the year might be different for everyone, but for Nintendo lovers, Mario Day is probably up there as one of them. This yearly holiday falls on March 10 (hence the moniker, Mar10), and focuses on the character at the heart of the classic Mario series. To celebrate, Nintendo is slashing prices on tons of fan-favorite games that feature our mustachioed hero — meaning it’s time to pull out your credit cards if you want to save on tons of Super Mario games.

Switch lovers who haven’t had the time to pick up titles like Super Mario Maker 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World can find them discounted up to $20 off right now. Other equally popular games, like Mario Tennis Aces and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, are also on sale (albeit for a lower price cut at $15 off each). Even Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, a newer title released just four months ago, is marked down by 41 percent on Amazon and Walmart.

Buy it! Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, $34.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com or walmart.com

Since his first appearance in the 1981 arcade game Donkey Kong, Mario has become the all-but-unofficial mascot of the Nintendo company. While other characters from his series, such as Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and Bowser have also become popular, the Italian plumber remains perhaps the most famous of the bunch (just count how many people dress up as him for Halloween).

And given that he’s one of the most popular characters in the Nintendoverse, it’s no surprise that games featuring Mario have become Nintendo Switch’s best-sellers. According to Nintendo’s latest statistics from December 2019, more than 22.96 million copies of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have been sold, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Mario Odyssey following suit at 17.68 million and 16.59 million, respectively. So if you haven’t picked up one of these top-selling Mario games just yet, now’s the time to do so. Sales on Nintendo games are pretty rare, so get them now before prices go up again.

Super Mario Maker 2

Buy it! Super Mario Maker 2, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Buy it! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Buy it! New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or $53.90 at walmart.com

Mario Tennis Aces

Buy it! Mario Tennis Aces, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or $47.94 at walmart.com

Super Mario Party

Buy it! Super Mario Party, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

Yoshi's Crafted World

Buy it! Yoshi's Crafted World, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

Super Mario Odyssey

Buy it! Super Mario Odyssey, $49.94 (orig. $58.88) at walmart.com

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Buy it! Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

