Amazon just put its Luna cloud gaming service controller on sale for the first time ever
With its toes already in streaming, groceries, and hundreds of other sectors, it was only a matter of time that Amazon would try its hand at gaming. Announced last September, Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service was the retailer's first true foray into gaming, and the company has been slowly rolling out Luna to select customers since. Anyone who is interested in trying the service can simply click on the "Request Access" button squarely in the middle of Luna's page right now; Amazon will instantly approve demand from individual accounts (non-Prime members included) based in the U.S.
Once you're in, gamers will need a subscription to either Luna+ ($5.99 per month for early access) or Unisoft+ ($14.99 per month), both of which offer access to Luna's ever-growing library of titles that already includes Control, Overcooked! 2, and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Luna will then be playable on compatible devices like a Windows PC, Apple's Mac, iPhone, and iPad devices, select Android phones, and of course, the Amazon Fire TV.
On top of a subscription, Luna requires a compatible gaming controller like the Xbox One controller, the PlayStation DualShock 4, Razer's Kishi Mobile Game Controller, or a simple mouse and keyboard. But to get the full experience, Amazon recommends its Luna Controller specifically designed for its service of the same name - and as part of its early 2021 Prime Day deals, the Luna Controller is on sale for the very first time.
Buy it! Luna Controller, $48.99 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
Starting today, Amazon shoppers can pick up the Luna Controller on its own for 30 percent off, or a bundle with a phone clip that attaches your mobile to the controller for 25 percent less than the regular price. Since it's built particularly with Amazon's Luna service in mind, the controller reduces "roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds" compared to a local Bluetooth connection with your Fire TV, computer, or phone, according to the company.
The Luna Controller can also quickly transition between devices (from phone to laptop or TV), and a press of its central button will activate voice control via Alexa when you're playing Luna games on a Fire TV (think saying, "Alexa, play Control"). Doing so also allows you to use other Alexa commands like asking it to tell you the weather.
As for comfort, reviewers who have already tried it call it "very solid," even the "best controller" they've ever used. It's unclear for how long Amazon plans to put the Luna Controller on sale, and whether the discounts will last through this Prime Day (June 21 and 22) because it's an early deal. Shop the controller on sale now.
Buy it! Luna Controller with phone clip bundle, $61.98 (orig. $82.98) at amazon.com
Related content:
- Amazon just put its Luna cloud gaming service controller on sale for the first time ever
- Amazon’s early Prime Day TV deals are already live — up to 41 percent off
- The best Memorial Day TV deals to shop this weekend, including a Samsung 8K TV for $3,000 off
- Hide your Dalmatians: Cruella lands on Disney+ today