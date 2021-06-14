Amazon just put its Luna cloud gaming service controller on sale for the first time ever

With its toes already in streaming, groceries, and hundreds of other sectors, it was only a matter of time that Amazon would try its hand at gaming. Announced last September, Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service was the retailer's first true foray into gaming, and the company has been slowly rolling out Luna to select customers since. Anyone who is interested in trying the service can simply click on the "Request Access" button squarely in the middle of Luna's page right now; Amazon will instantly approve demand from individual accounts (non-Prime members included) based in the U.S.