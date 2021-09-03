Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and more Labor Day video game deals to shop — up to 60 percent off
With all the ongoing deals, Labor Day weekend is a strategic time for gamers to expand their video game collection. Whether you prefer to play on your Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or on your PC, Amazon and Walmart are well stocked with discounted games and gaming accessories you can shop right now. And with savings on platformer games like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and survival horror games like Resident Evil Village, there's just as much variety in genres as compatible consoles.
You can take home games featuring fan-favorite Nintendo characters without paying full price since Kirby Star Allies is 25 percent off and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is 17 percent off, both of which are ready to find a new home in your Nintendo Switch.
If you prefer a game that's more ominous than the beloved pink-and-round emblem of the Nintendo world attempting to protect Planet Popstar, the standard edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is marked down by over $23 for the Xbox Series X and by $35 for the PlayStation 5.
Those who love to play games with friends will be happy to know It Takes Two for the Xbox Series X is also on sale, with gamers being able to snag it for just $26.42 (orig. $39.99). With a game design tailored for two players, the adventure game is perfect for friend duos. There's also something for those who love an action role-playing game, as The Nioh Collection for the PlayStation 5 is discounted by over 28 percent.
And if you're a PC gamer looking for a new gaming monitor, specifically a curved one that will be easier on your eyes, this MSI monitor is currently marked down from $439.99 to $359.99. But if a new gaming mouse is what you need instead, the Razer DeathAdder is 29 percent off.
Check out some of the other gaming deals happening right now ahead of Labor Day weekend below.
Nintendo Switch Labor Day Deals
Related Items
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
Buy it! $49.92 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Borderlands Legendary Collection [Digital Code]
Buy it! $20 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
Kirby Star Allies
Buy it! $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Buy it! $40.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
PlayStation 5 Labor Day Deals
Related Items
Demon Souls
Buy it! $48.67 (orig. $69.99) at walmart.com
The Nioh Collection
Buy it! $49.94 (orig. $69.99) at walmart.com
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition
Buy it! $24.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Xbox Series X Labor Day Deals
Related Items
Resident Evil Village
Buy it! $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
It Takes Two
Buy it! $26.42 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition
Buy it! $36.61 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
PC Labor Day Deals
Related Items
Razer DeathAdder Gaming Mouse
Buy it! $49.99 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
Razer Iskur Gaming Chair
Buy it! $399.99 (orig. $499.99) at amazon.com
MSI Optix LED Curved Gaming Monitor
Buy it! $359.99 (orig. $439.99) at walmart.com
Related content:
- Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and more Labor Day video game deals to shop — up to 60 percent off
- 10 of the best Labor Day TV deals you can shop from LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more
- Pre-order Pokémon Diamond and Pearl so you don't have to wait to catch 'em all
- Sony's newest wireless noise-canceling earbuds are the best you can buy right now: Review