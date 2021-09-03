Shopping

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and more Labor Day video game deals to shop — up to 60 percent off

Now's the time to expand your collection.
By Sarah Toscano
September 03, 2021 at 03:07 PM EDT
With all the ongoing deals, Labor Day weekend is a strategic time for gamers to expand their video game collection. Whether you prefer to play on your Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or on your PC, Amazon and Walmart are well stocked with discounted games and gaming accessories you can shop right now. And with savings on platformer games like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and survival horror games like Resident Evil Village, there's just as much variety in genres as compatible consoles. 

You can take home games featuring fan-favorite Nintendo characters without paying full price since Kirby Star Allies is 25 percent off and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is 17 percent off, both of which are ready to find a new home in your Nintendo Switch.

If you prefer a game that's more ominous than the beloved pink-and-round emblem of the Nintendo world attempting to protect Planet Popstar, the standard edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is marked down by over $23 for the Xbox Series X and by $35 for the PlayStation 5

Those who love to play games with friends will be happy to know It Takes Two for the Xbox Series X is also on sale, with gamers being able to snag it for just $26.42 (orig. $39.99). With a game design tailored for two players, the adventure game is perfect for friend duos. There's also something for those who love an action role-playing game, as The Nioh Collection for the PlayStation 5 is discounted by over 28 percent. 

And if you're a PC gamer looking for a new gaming monitor, specifically a curved one that will be easier on your eyes, this MSI monitor is currently marked down from $439.99 to $359.99. But if a new gaming mouse is what you need instead, the Razer DeathAdder is 29 percent off.

Check out some of the other gaming deals happening right now ahead of Labor Day weekend below.

Nintendo Switch Labor Day Deals

Credit: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Buy it! $49.92 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Nintendo

Borderlands Legendary Collection [Digital Code]

Buy it! $20 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Nintendo

Kirby Star Allies

Buy it! $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Nintendo

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Buy it! $40.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

PlayStation 5 Labor Day Deals

Credit: PlayStation

Demon Souls

Buy it! $48.67 (orig. $69.99) at walmart.com

Credit: PlayStation

The Nioh Collection

Buy it! $49.94 (orig. $69.99) at walmart.com

Credit: PlayStation

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition

Buy it! $24.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Xbox Series X Labor Day Deals

Credit: XBOX

Resident Evil Village

Buy it! $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Credit: XBOX

It Takes Two

Buy it! $26.42 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com

Credit: XBOX

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition

Buy it! $36.61 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com

PC Labor Day Deals

Credit: Razer

Razer DeathAdder Gaming Mouse

Buy it! $49.99 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Razer

Razer Iskur Gaming Chair

Buy it! $399.99 (orig. $499.99) at amazon.com

Credit: MSI

MSI Optix LED Curved Gaming Monitor

Buy it! $359.99 (orig. $439.99) at walmart.com

