Jason Momoa's Aquaman makes a splash in Fortnite

Fortnite type Video Games

Jason Momoa is making a big "wahoo!" into the Fortnite universe.

After a few teases from the game caught a glimpse of a trident, the same one the actor wielded as Aquaman in the live-action DC film, Epic Games dropped the launch trailers for the second chapter in its season 3 plans. With the Fortnite map now flooded, the game needed characters that could adapt to the new watery surroundings, one of which is Momoa's Aquaman.

The character flexes — tattoos, pecs, beard, and all—in true Momoa style for the camera in the announcement trailers. To play as this avatar, including both his glistening Aquaman armor and his glistening beach-ready bod look, complete all the Aquaman-related challenges in the new Battle Pass this season.

Earlier in season 3, Marvel's Deadpool dropped into the Fortnite fray and, just as with Aquaman, players had to complete Deadpool-related challenges in order to unlock the character.

