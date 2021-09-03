You can get 2 free video game downloads with select laptops and PCs from Amazon — and save up to $1,000
Labor Day sales aren't the only chance for discounts you can find right now. Intel Gamer Days is also happening across a variety of retailers, which means pricey items like gaming laptops and PCs are significantly marked down. At Amazon, not only can you shop gaming tech at lower prices, but you can also get free downloads of Humankind and the Crysis Remastered Trilogy when you buy certain Intel products shipped and sold by Amazon. The deal ends soon on Sept. 5, and to help you make the most of the promotion, we've rounded up some ongoing deals you don't want to miss.
One of the best products included in the Intel Gamer Days promotion is the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop (2020). Not only will you get the free game codes when you buy this laptop, but it's also currently marked down by $1,000. That means you can take home this laptop that would normally cost you $2,599.99 for $1,599.99. It's a powerful device for gamers and runs with incredibly convenient speed thanks to its 8-Core Intel Core i7 processor.
Other high-performing gaming laptops included in Amazon's promotion are the MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop, which is marked down $140 from its original price of $1,399, and the Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop, which is marked down $200 from its original price of $1,899.99. Whether you opt to buy the Razer, MSI, or Alienware device, you'll be bringing home a sleek gaming laptop that delivers impressive graphics.
It's also an optimal time to upgrade your PC, since the CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC with Intel Core i5 is on sale for $1,213.99 from $1,349.99 and the version with Intel Core i7 is on sale for $1,511.49 from 1,679.99.
Take a closer look at some of the best products on sale during Intel Gamer Days below. Note: The redemption code for the free game downloads included with qualifying Amazon-sold items should arrive in your inbox three days after the product ships.
Related Items
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop (2020)
Buy It! $1,599.99 (orig. $2,599.99) at amazon.com
MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop
Buy It! $1,259 (orig. $1,399) at amazon.com
Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop
Buy It! $1,699.99 (orig. $1,899.99) at amazon.com
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 Gaming Laptop
Buy It! $2,338.99 (orig. $2,999.99) at amazon.com
Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop (2020)
Buy It! $2,499.99 (orig. $3,199.99) at amazon.com
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop
Buy It! $1,717.99 (orig. $2,199.99) at amazon.com
CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC (Intel Core i5)
Buy It! $1,213.99 (orig. $1,349.99) at amazon.com
CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC (Intel Core i7)
Buy It! $1,511.49 (orig. $1,679.99) at amazon.com
Related content:
