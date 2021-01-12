New Indiana Jones video game with 'original story' in the works

To kick off the new year, Lucasfilm announced that its Star Wars Games division, which has focused exclusively for years on developing Star Wars video games through publisher Electronic Arts, would now be going by the name Lucasfilm Games. That already offered some hints that gaming from the company would no longer be solely dedicated to just this galaxy far, far away. A day later, that is now confirmed.

Lucasfilm Games announced development on an Indiana Jones game through Bethesda Studios and Machine Games, which released Wolfenstein: Young Blood in 2019. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios, who led development on the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, will executive produce.

Though details are scarce at this time, as the project is in early development, it's confirmed to be a "standalone adventure" with an "original story." Bethesda acknowledged "it'll be some time before we have more to reveal," but the studio dropped a teaser video on social media that might hold some secrets to the archaeological puzzle.

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm is still currently at work on the next Indiana Jones movie with actor Harrison Ford returning as the adventuring archaeologist. Logan and Ford vs. Ferrari director James Mangold is at the helm of the film, which is pre-production and set for release sometime in July 2022.

This also means Lucasfilm's game division will now be working with other game developers besides EA Games. After Disney purchased Lucasfilm from George Lucas in 2013, the company did away with LucasArts, which had been publishing games before then, and struck a multi-year deal for EA to exclusively release new Star Wars games. But now this is a "new era" for the gaming division, as an announcement on Monday put it.