Finally, a video game that lets you play as Jesus Christ

Jesus Christ has risen today... in a video game. Oh, and you are Jesus Christ.

I Am Jesus Christ, the world's first Jesus simulator, allows gamers to slip into the sandals of the Christian God and act out the New Testament's greatest hits. Sort of.

As Jesus, players can use telekinesis to enhance their carpentry skills, charge up their "Holy Spirit energy" to perform miracles, invigorate a wedding reception by turning water into wine, teleport inside a sick child's blood stream for healing, and avoid a ball of hellfire that is Satan in the desert. (Boss fight, anyone?)

Per the above footage, performing such acts elicits joyous responses from the peasant folk. "This wine is better than the wine we had before!" they cry. "Thank you, thank you! You have saved the day!"

Only one person seems to be warning Jesus (i.e. you) of, well, you know. "Why? Tell me only why you want to save all those humans," they ask. "They don't deserve that and, believe me, at the end they will betray you and kill you."

A prologue of the game will be available to play on Steam starting Dec. 1. The prologue is basically a free, shortened version of the game that takes place in ancient Nazareth.

I Am Jesus Christ video game 'I Am Jesus Christ' lets gamers play as the son of God. | Credit: SimulaM

The full version will be available some time in the first quarter of 2023, though some in the press have already played early demos. Vice reporter Matteo Luppetti noted the obvious: the game "has ridiculously high meme potential."

As Maksym Vysochanskiy, CEO of SimulaM, the developers behind I Am Jesus, told Vice, "We already had that problem with our trailers, but… somebody needs to make such a game."