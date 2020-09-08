New Hyrule Warriors game announced as Breath of the Wild prequel

Players will experience The Great Calamity that's mentioned in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo says it'll be "a bit longer before we can provide more updates" on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but in the meantime, there's a Breath of the Wild prequel in the works.

The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma and Koei Tecmo Games producer Yosuke Hayashi announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, a new game coming to the Nintendo Switch this Nov. 20 that is set 100 years before the events chronicled in Breath of the Wild.

In Breath of the Wild, released in March 2017, Aonuma says, "The Great Calamity that occurred 100 years prior was mentioned, but the actual event itself wasn't shown in full. In this game, you'll be able to experience the events of the great calamity."

Link, Zelda, Daruk, Mipha, Revali, and Urbosa will be playable characters in what is also a sequel to 2014's Hyrule Warriors.

"While we maintain the distinct gameplay style of the Warriors series with the exciting 1 versus 1,000 battles and a wide variety of playable characters this became the only game that will let you experience the world 100 years prior to the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," Hayashi says.