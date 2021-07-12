Dungeons & Dragons fans will love these handmade gifts — and they're all available on Amazon
Dungeons & Dragons, the tabletop role playing fantasy game, has been an integral part of nerd culture for decades. Dragging players into a world filled with magic, monsters, unearthly beings, and adventure, it's the ultimate game for friend groups who love immersive experiences, backed by lore and fueled by imagination. If you know (or are) a D&D enthusiast, Amazon has tons of handmade items, perfect for both enhancing your in-game D&D experience and allowing your love of the game to shine through in other areas of your life. After all, what better way to represent your fandom than through themed merch you can use every day?
The handmade nature of these gifts gives them a boost in their Charisma stats. If you're looking for something to use in game, check out this wooden Dungeon Master screen or this mini dice tower. If you want to bring your or your friend's love for the game to the kitchen, there's drinkware like this whiskey glass set or a more casual wooden beer mug, as well as this novelty cutting board. There's even a D&D wallet, because why not have every cashier you encounter know you're skilled in the art of tabletop role playing games. You can also give the D&D player in your life a place to keep their lucky dice safe, whether it be in the form of a decorative box or a pendant they can keep around their neck is up to you.
To help you in your gift-giving endeavors, we've rounded up some of the best D&D merch across Amazon.
Related Items
Dungeon Master Screen
Dungeon Masters are the game's storytellers — they're entrusted with unraveling the game's plot while guarding important info and stats to keep the element of surprise alive. Help the designated DM keep their notes separate from the other players with this screen that has intricate engravings on each of its panels. There's also magnets on the back of the screen so the DM can hang up their notes for easy organization and viewing.
Dungeon Master Personalized Whiskey Gift Set in Wood Box
Bridging together elegance and nerdom, this whiskey gift set includes a whiskey glass and leather coaster engraved with an image of the iconic 20-sided die and the words "Dungeon Master." Adding to its presentation value, it comes in a wooden box with a matching engraving.
Dragon's Eye Dice Box
This box allows players to store their D&D dice in style. It's well-detailed, with images of a dragon eye on the top, the game's different dice in the front, and the words "may the dice roll ever in your favor" on the side. There are different versions of the box as well, such as ones with a wizard, bard, or beholder theme.
Dungeon Master Beer Mug
While the era D&D takes place is ambiguous, something about dungeons, dragons, and magic carry a medieval aesthetic. This robust wooden mug holds that same air, and looks like something you would find in a D&D tavern (if they were real).
Vintage Dungeons & Dragons Dice Patent Poster Prints
A quintessential symbol of D&D is the 20-sided die, and this poster allows D&D fans to bring the details of that symbol's design to their walls.
Dragon Mini Dice Tower
To ensure the fairness of a game and that dice are shaken enough, you can roll dice down a dice tower. This mini dice tower has intricate cutouts, featuring a dragon design on the front.
Removable DND D20 Pendant Necklace
This pendant locks in a 20-sided die, so you can show off your lucky D&D die wherever you go and easily travel with it to any game sesh. You'll be ready to play D&D on a moment's notice.
Health Potions (Full Set)
This set contains four healing potion jars — Healing, Greater Healing, Superior Healing, and Supreme Healing — each containing a different amount of dice based on the potion's potency and in accordance with the game's rules. The jar's cork is decorated with a gem, and the necks are decked out with either a heart or dragon charm, adding to the objects display appeal.
D&D Roleplaying Board of Cutting Engraved Cutting Board
Dexterity and Wisdom are important stats when playing D&D — they're also important stats when cooking. This cutting board is engraved with the stats "Dexterity +2" and "Wisdom +3," as well as a description of the "Board of Cutting" that mimics those of in-game magic items.
Dungeon Master Wallet
This handmade, leather wallet allows D&D fans to show off their love for the game wherever they go (and whenever they pay).
Roll for Initiative Tea Towel
In D&D, your Initiative stat determines how quick you are to leap into action in a given scenario. This dish towel reminds you that high Initiative stats are not just needed in-game, but also IRL when it comes to tackling dirty dishes and keeping a tidy kitchen.
Related content:
- Dungeons & Dragons fans will love these handmade gifts — and they're all available on Amazon
- Black Widow lands on Disney+ today! Here's how to stream with Premier Access
- Here's your guide to the best gaming deals across the web right now — up to 70 percent off
- New BTS 'Dynamite' Funko Pops are here — and selling fast