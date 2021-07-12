Dungeons & Dragons fans will love these handmade gifts — and they're all available on Amazon

The handmade nature of these gifts gives them a boost in their Charisma stats. If you're looking for something to use in game, check out this wooden Dungeon Master screen or this mini dice tower. If you want to bring your or your friend's love for the game to the kitchen, there's drinkware like this whiskey glass set or a more casual wooden beer mug, as well as this novelty cutting board. There's even a D&D wallet, because why not have every cashier you encounter know you're skilled in the art of tabletop role playing games. You can also give the D&D player in your life a place to keep their lucky dice safe, whether it be in the form of a decorative box or a pendant they can keep around their neck is up to you.