Halo Infinite debuts first gameplay footage with new Master Chief skills

The Xbox Games Showcase kicked off with what the people want: a first look at footage directly from the next Halo game.

The Xbox Games Showcase on Thursday, set during the thick of virtual Comic-Con panels, kicked off with what many players had been waiting for: about eight minutes of gameplay from the highly anticipated Halo Infinite.

It's the first time footage directly from the game came out, and it showed off the expansive terrain and some new tricks for the Master Chief, who's been left stranded with his angry Pelican pilot on a Halo ring.

Halo Infinite seems to take a lot of inspiration from Halo: Combat Evolved, what with the familiar arsenal. Except Master Chief now has a grappling hook that allows him to latch onto enemies.

According to Chris Lee, studio head of 343 Industries, Halo Infinite brings the "most ambitious campaign we've ever created at 343." More specifically, he says the map is "several times larger than our last two Halo games combined."

The game is said to pick up after Halo 5: Guardians. In the footage, there's also mention of The Banished, an alien species featured back in Halo Wars 2.

Halo Infinite is set to drop sometime this holiday season on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10.