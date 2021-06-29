This gaming chair has comfort that rivals pricier models — and it's just $145 on Amazon
Here's something most gamers know: Gaming can be a pricey passion. Somewhere between finding a lightweight mouse that's receptive to your movements, a microphone with clear sound quality, and a chair that will keep you comfortable through long sessions, your shopping cart total really starts to tally up. That's why this GTRACING gaming chair is so valuable. It's available for just $145, making it a total steal in the game chair market — where pricier models can cost upwards of $400 — but it's also reliable, stylish, and supportive (and it even has a footrest). After a year of using it for both long hours of work and gaming sessions, it still looks and feels as good as it did the first day I took it out of the box. Here's what sets it apart from the rest.
Design
If there's one thing this chair has, it's presence. With its well-structured and sporty design, it proves worthy of its racecar namesake. The reliable craftsmanship is visible through the sleek faux leather upholstery and high-quality stitching, including arrow-shaped stitching on the backrest that adds to its overall all style. It's available in an all black colorway, plus black with vibrant red or blue details.
But this chair isn't just made to look good — it's also ergonomic, with a sturdy metal frame, adequate cushioning, and a footrest. It offers just as much bodily support as it does aesthetic value during long gaming sessions, and there are tons of adjustable features that allow you to customize your comfort.
Adjustable Features
There are levers on each side of the chair that allow you to easily raise or lower the armrests. They're quite far apart, which offers plenty of sitting space and is ideal if you're using the chair primarily for gaming (since you'll often find yourself in wide-elbow positions while holding a controller).
The chair's seat is well-padded, supportive, and malleable to your body, and there's even a detachable headrest and adjustable lumbar pillow, which makes sitting back at any angle comfortable.
One of the standout features of this chair is its footrest, which offers you the luxury of stretching your legs out as you game. Little effort is required to pull the footrest out or tuck it back in, allowing you to switch up your sitting style without having to get up. You can adjust the distance of the foot cushion from the chair, too, to accommodate any height. And since the footrest is retractable, the chair can easily fit under your desk when it's not being used
The GTRACING chair doesn't expect you to sacrifice anything in terms of easy mobility. It has four wheels that glide smoothly, which makes moving the chair around a room hassle-free. I've been using this chair for a year now, and there have been no pesky wheel jams nor irritating squeaky noises.
Another customizable feature is the height, which can be adjusted via a lever, while the tilt angle and tension can be adjusted via a knob (both of which are located under the seat). A lever on one side allows you to recline in your chair to sit back or completely lay down. When using the footrest in conjunction with the recline feature, this chair has even held up in terms of durability and comfort during the occasional nap session.
Assembly
The abundance of adjustable details mean this chair has a lot of different pieces to it — perhaps more than you'll find in boxes for other chairs. However, you shouldn't be intimidated upon opening your package, because among the many components are incredibly clear and easy-to-follow instructions, complete with helpful visuals. When diligently followed, the directions made for a seamless assembly, even when compared to the building process of chairs with less components.
The main thing that separates this chair from those of higher price points is its reliance on a plastic base as opposed to a metal one. Plastic bases are significantly lighter, which can make assembly less tasking, while metal bases are typically more durable. However, having owned the GTRACING model for a year now, there have yet to be any signs of wear and tear or deterioration in any of its plastic elements.
When it comes to budget-friendly gaming chair options, this model will bring you the closest in quality to pricier models, and it even has the added comfort of a footrest. So if you're looking for a comfy chair that's prepared to stick by you through all of your gaming ventures, the GTRACING Gaming Chair may be just what you need.
