This gaming chair has comfort that rivals pricier models — and it's just $145 on Amazon

Here's something most gamers know: Gaming can be a pricey passion. Somewhere between finding a lightweight mouse that's receptive to your movements, a microphone with clear sound quality, and a chair that will keep you comfortable through long sessions, your shopping cart total really starts to tally up. That's why this GTRACING gaming chair is so valuable. It's available for just $145, making it a total steal in the game chair market — where pricier models can cost upwards of $400 — but it's also reliable, stylish, and supportive (and it even has a footrest). After a year of using it for both long hours of work and gaming sessions, it still looks and feels as good as it did the first day I took it out of the box. Here's what sets it apart from the rest.