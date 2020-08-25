The Lord of the Rings: Gollum video game drops first precious teaser trailer

In the time of pandemic quarantines, a hero emerges who's known for talking in the third-person, eating raw fish, and generally driven to insanity due to self-isolation... among other things.

Gollum, truly the celebrity of the moment, stars in the first teaser trailer for his upcoming Lord of the Rings video game, in the works at Daedalic Entertainment. The creature, formerly known as Sméagol before becoming corrupted by the Ring of Power (and non-pandemic-related quarantine), emerges from his fish-bone-littered cave to catch a glimpse of Mordor, the home of an erupting Mount Doom.

"The game mixes stealth with vertical climbing parkour," lead game designer Martin Wilkes told IGN. "If you want a reference you might think of it as similar to Prince of Persia. It is mostly a non-combat game, but Gollum will be able to stealthily take out enemies. However, this will not be easy and always come with big risks. We want players to carefully weigh these encounters. After all, Gollum’s strengths lie in cunning not combat."

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which serves as a prequel for J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, will be a mix of stealth and choice-driven narratives as Gollum fights between his two personalities. The game begins as Gollum heads to Mordor in search of Bilbo Baggins, who took his "precious" ring during the events of The Hobbit. Gollum is then captured by the servants of Sauron.

"Gollum doesn’t use weapons, but he can distract enemies with throwables," Wilkes said. "In parts of the game, he will also profit from the abilities of special allies and can use the environment to his advantage."

The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2021.