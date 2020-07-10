Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito confirmed for Far Cry 6

After a series of leaks, Ubisoft confirmed the actor will star in the next game.

Well, the big surprise was spoiled for Ubisoft. Earlier in the week, product images and details leaked for an apparent Far Cry 6 game with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor Giancarlo Esposito pegged as the villain. Since then, it's become harder for the developers to keep quiet on the matter.

On Friday, just days before the big Ubisoft Forward virtual presentation, which will preview upcoming releases, the company confirmed Esposito's involvement with a playful tweet that brings with it the first footage of the star as his CGI character, Anton.

"Anton would not be pleased," Ubisoft tweeted in response to the leaks. The game will formally be announced during Sunday's event.

Esposito's Better Call Saul costar Michael Mando famously portrayed the villain Vaas Montenegro in 2012's Far Cry 3. In fact, it was believed Vaas would make a return in the next sequel.

"Vaas is my spirit animal—having co-created that character is something that will always be dear to me,” Mando wrote in a recent Reddit AMA. “I still get recognized as Vaas, and I still feel the outpouring of love for that character—makes me very happy. Who knows… maybe I will reprise the role very soon?" It's unconfirmed whether or not Vaas will make an appearance in Far Cry 6, but now we know it's Anton taking the main spotlight.

Far Cry 5 took place in the fictional American town of Hope County, which had been overrun by a cult, the Project at Eden's Gate, which was headed by Joseph Seed. Far Cry New Dawn, the latest entry in the franchise, was a direct sequel to the previous game.

In addition to the world of Breaking Bad, Esposito appeared in Disney+ series The Mandalorian and he'll return to Amazon's The Boys in season 2 with an expanded role.