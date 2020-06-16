Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox games are as little as $5 at GameStop right now
Time to stock up.
While consoles like the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 remain sold out across major retailers, those lucky enough to already own one can now stock up on popular games at GameStop. As part of its 2-day flash sale, games for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One are going for as little as $5.
For the Nintendo Switch, shoppers can get popular games like Just Dance 2020, Mario Plus Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sid Meier's Civilization VI, and Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection starting at $15.
The GameStop flash deals also include PS4 and XBox One games such as NBA 2K20, The Last of Us Remastered, Borderlands 3, and Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition. Darksiders III, in particular, is going for just $5.
Of course, this sale isn’t the only gaming-related news to be excited about: Microsoft is releasing its new system, the XBox Series X, later in the fall. Same goes for Sony’s highly anticipated PlayStation 5, whose new games were showcased just days ago.
Before these new consoles arrive, take a look at the best games you can score from GameStop right now. The sale ends tomorrow night, so now’s your chance to score best-selling games at serious discounts.
Nintendo Switch Games on Sale
- Just Dance 2020, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI, $14.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com
- Mario Plus Rabbids Kingdom Battle, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com
- NBA 2K20, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com
- Death Mark, $14.99 (orig. $29.99) at gamestop.com
PS4 Games on Sale
- NBA 2K20, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com
- The Last of Us Remastered, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com
- Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com
- God of War, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com
- Darksiders III, $4.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com
- Borderlands 3, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com
Xbox One Games on Sale
- NBA 2K20, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com
- Sea of Thieves, $9.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com
- Darksiders III, $4.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com
- Borderlands 3, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com
- WWE 2K20, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) at gamestop.com
