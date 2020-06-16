Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox games are as little as $5 at GameStop right now

While consoles like the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 remain sold out across major retailers, those lucky enough to already own one can now stock up on popular games at GameStop. As part of its 2-day flash sale, games for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One are going for as little as $5.

Image zoom Gearbox Software; Ubisoft; 2K Games

Of course, this sale isn’t the only gaming-related news to be excited about: Microsoft is releasing its new system, the XBox Series X, later in the fall. Same goes for Sony’s highly anticipated PlayStation 5, whose new games were showcased just days ago.

Before these new consoles arrive, take a look at the best games you can score from GameStop right now. The sale ends tomorrow night, so now’s your chance to score best-selling games at serious discounts.

Nintendo Switch Games on Sale

Image zoom

Just Dance 2020 , $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com

, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection , $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com

, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com Sid Meier's Civilization VI , $14.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com

, $14.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com Mario Plus Rabbids Kingdom Battle , $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com

, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com NBA 2K20 , $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com

, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com Death Mark, $14.99 (orig. $29.99) at gamestop.com

PS4 Games on Sale

Image zoom Gearbox Software

NBA 2K20 , $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com

, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition , $9.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com

, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com The Last of Us Remastered , $9.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com

, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition , $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com

, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com God of War , $9.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com

, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com Darksiders III , $4.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com

, $4.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com Borderlands 3, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com

Xbox One Games on Sale

Image zoom 2K Games

NBA 2K20, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com

Sea of Thieves, $9.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com

Darksiders III, $4.99 (orig. $19.99) at gamestop.com

Borderlands 3 , $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com

, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com WWE 2K20, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) at gamestop.com