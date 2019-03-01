Game Reviews

Miles Morales becomes his own kind of hero in Marvel's Spider-Man spin-off: Review
Despite some familiar beats from the previous game, Miles Morales strikes out on his own in fun and satisfying ways.
Doom Eternal is a worthy successor to the breakneck franchise: Review
In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the Force is strong but undisciplined: Review
Death Stranding is as bizarre as it is innovative
The Outer Worlds is a great RPG if you ignore its characters
Hands-on impressions: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order feels like genuine Star Wars canon
Meet your new videogame icon: a malevolent goose
Control delivers a visually stunning trip with mind-altering psychic combat
Fire Emblem: Three Houses is an excellent tactics game wrapped in a middling life sim
Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a non-stop, light-hearted Nazi-slaying romp: EW review
EW videogame reviews: Rage 2, a VR game from the voice of Rick and Morty, and more
EW videogame review roundup: Days Gone, Mortal Kombat 11 and BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL!

Days Gone is an enjoyable ride with a few too many detours: EW review

EW video game review roundup: Anthem, Apex Legends, and more
Game Reviews // March 01, 2019
Resident Evil 2 remake teaches an old zombie dog new tricks: EW review
Game Reviews // January 22, 2019
Ashen is a beacon of light against the dark night: EW review
Game Reviews // December 15, 2018
