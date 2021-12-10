The 7 big Game Awards reveals we're most excited for

We round up our favorite highly anticipated new releases, from Star Wars to Wonder Woman to The Matrix.

The Game Awards, which honored the best video games of the year as voted by a jury of media outlets (including Entertainment Weekly), held its annual ceremony Thursday night to recognize the latest crop of winners. Its other big moment? A showcase of some of the most anticipated games of the next few years.

The evening came with some major announcements from the gaming space, including the reveal of new titles in development from the worlds of Star Wars, The Matrix, Dune, and many more.

Game Awards New games for 'The Matrix,' Wonder Woman, and 'Star Wars' were announced at the 2021 Game Awards. | Credit: Unreal Engine; Warner Bros. Games; Star Wars

Among the multitude of surprises, here are the ones we're most excited about.

The Matrix Awakens

Surprise! Turns out Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will already be back in The Matrix before the Resurrections movie sequel.

Powered by an idea from director Lana Wachowski, the actors reprise their roles of Neo and Trinity for a video game experience called The Matrix Awakens, free to download on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X and S right now! Yes, it's cool to get another Matrix game, but this also posits some hefty philosophical ideas that directly link to the concepts dealt with in The Matrix Resurrections.

"Twenty years ago, we asked ourselves how long it would be before faces and bodies could be changed as easily as we change clothes," Moss says in the announcement trailer.

"We wondered, what would identity mean in a completely digital world?" Reeves asks.

"And what would reality mean when a world we can build feels as real as our own?" adds Moss.

Star Wars Eclipse

This year, Lucasfilm's publishing division launched a new line of books that began to chronicle Star Wars' High Republic era, an age set hundreds of years before the events of George Lucas' first movies. Now, a new blockbuster-style video game from Quantic Dream, the developers behind titles like Detroit: Become Human and Beyond: Two Souls, will allow fans to explore that galaxy.

Like Quantic Dream's past games, choice will be a major factor in the experience. According to a website that launched when Eclipse was announced, the action-adventure game will feature a multi-character narrative that allows you to play "a diverse cast of charismatic characters, each with their own story, abilities, and role to play in the tapestry of events that could alter the carefully balanced peace of the Outer Rim."

The way of life in the Outer Rim is being threatened, and every decision you make will have a dramatic impact on how the journey unfolds.

The teaser trailer highlights some of the characters and alien species that will be introduced in Eclipse, including some Jedi.

Wonder Woman

Of all the DC superheroes, Batman has notably dominated the video game space with the popular Arkham series, a Telltale release, and the anticipated Gotham Knights (coming next year). The Suicide Squad are also the stars of an upcoming release, Kill the Justice League. But now DC is giving the Amazonian warrior of Themyscira a brand-new odyssey.

Wonder Woman is a single-player, open-world action-adventure that puts players in the thigh-high battle boots of Diana Prince as she fights "to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world," according to an official description.

This one hails from Monolith Productions, the creators of the Lord of the Rings games Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

"My daughter, a new threat comes to our shores, and I must call you home," says the voice of Queen Hippolyta. "Restore what has been broken, unite old enemies, forge new bonds. You are a hero, but you can be more. You can be a leader."

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 | Reveal Trailer Alan Wake returns in a new survival horror sequel from Remedy Entertainment | Credit: Epic Games Publishing

Time to wake up, Alan.

One of the more thrilling reveals at the Game Awards came when Same Lake, the creative director of Remedy, took the stage to officially confirm that a sequel to the fan-adored Alan Wake is coming in 2023.

The original game was released in 2010, telling the story of a best-selling thriller novelist trying to uncover the mystery behind his wife's disappearance as events from his latest novel — events he does not remember writing — come to life. While sales of the game got off to a rocky start, word of mouth grew over the years, building its popularity. Control, the critically acclaimed psychic warfare game of 2019, heavily referenced Alan Wake, confirming both games exist in the same universe.

Lake said on stage that Alan Wake 2 will mark Remedy's first foray into the survival horror genre. And expanding a bit on the project in a blog post, the developers told fans to expect a sequel that "turns up the level of dread" through "a chilling experience with familiar psychological horror elements."

Watch the age-restricted teaser trailer on YouTube.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

One of the faces we were least expecting to see at the Game Awards? Leatherface, the maniac at the center of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. (Though the character is returning to the screen with a new movie sequel, so maybe it's not so shocking that a game has been unveiled in tandem.)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, from the creators of Friday the 13th: The Game, is a multiplayer horror game based on the 1974 film from director Tobe Hooper. Not much else is known about it, other than what we see in the teaser. But it's fair to say if you've seen the classic horror film, you have an idea what all the buzz is about.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

The TV series The Expanse is wrapping its six-season run later this year, but a new story is coming in game form. The sci-fi saga, which began as a book series, is getting the Telltale treatment.

Cara Gee, who played Camina Drummer in the television drama, will reprise the character with a voice performance in The Expanse: A Telltale Series, set before the events of the show. The game takes place aboard the Artemis ship, which is enduring a bloody mutiny. As Camina, the player will determine the fate of those aboard the craft.

"Truth is truth. How you deal with it is up to you," Camina says in footage revealed during the Game Awards.

Dune: Spice Wars

It's all about the spice! In the world of Dune, when has it not?

Dune: Spice Wars, a real-time strategy game boasting 4X elements, will have players leading their factions for control over the desert planet Arrakis.

"Control the spice, control the universe," the tagline reads.

The game will be based more on the book Dune, by author Frank Herbert, rather than the latest movie adaptation from director Denis Villeneuve, but the developers promise some similarities.

An early-access period will launch in 2022 as a single-player on PC, but multiplayer and campaign modes will arrive later.

