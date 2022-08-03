Donut dog Fidough is the only thing that matters in the new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Our weary heart's defenses are deflating like a dancing Pikachu getting tackled on stage over the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet trailer's revelation of the new, adorable, sweet baby angel donut dog Fidough.

The one-foot-tall critter is one of several new Pokémon set to make their debut in the upcoming games' Paldea region, which fans got an extended glimpse of in a preview that dropped Wednesday morning.

According to the official Pokémon website, Fidough belongs to the fairy class and maxes out at 24 pounds. Fidough's breath "contains useful yeast" as well (cue tears), allowing it to ferment edible items in its vicinity and leading Paldea residents to use its powers for enhanced cooking.

Their bodies are described as moist with smooth skin that has elastic capabilities, both firm and soft at the same time. When Fidough becomes excited, they can intimidate their foes by puffing up to appear larger.

Welcome to the Paldea region! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet 'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Pokemon Violet' have introduced the new Pokemon Fidough. | Credit: Pokemon/YouTube

Fidough joins Scarlet and Violet's previously announced starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as well as new motorbike-esque companions the characters seemingly use to get around Paldea.

The new games mark an "evolutionary step" for the series, with players exploring "freely in a richly expressed open world" similar to locales found in last year's universally acclaimed Arceus title.

The trailer also previews the "Terastral phenomenon," which is only found in Paldea. By "Terastallizing," Pokémon can transform into their "Tera Type," making them glimmer like gems.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet — also featuring new human characters native to Paldea — are set to be released Nov. 18 via the Nintendo Switch. Watch the new preview above.

