EW's 15 most anticipated games of 2019 (and beyond)

What do Norman Reedus and Winnie the Pooh have in common?
Naughty Dog ; CD Projekt Red; Disney Pixar/Square Enix; Sony Playstation (2)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (March 22)
Sony Playstation
The Last of Us Part II (TBA)
Naughty Dog
Kingdom Hearts III (Jan. 25)
Disney Pixar/Square Enix
Cyberpunk 2077 (TBA)
CD Projekt Red
Anthem (Feb. 22)
2018 Electronic Arts Inc.
Death Stranding (TBA)
PlayStation
Doom Eternal (TBA)
Bethesda Softworks
The Pathless (TBA)
GIANT SQUID
Wolfenstein: Youngblood (TBA)
PEGI
The Division 2 (March 15)
Ubisoft
Ghost of Tsushima (TBA)
Sony Playstation
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (TBA)
Lucasfilm Ltd 2018
The Outer Worlds (TBA)
Obsidian
Devil May Cry 5 (March 8)
Capcom
Dragon Age 4 (?) (TBA)
BIOWARE
Finlay Mackay for EW; Ruven Afanador for EW; Art Streiber for EW; Matthias Clamer for EW; Eric Ray Davidson for EW; Williams + Hirakawa for EW; Alexei Hay for EW; Joe Pugliese for EW
1 of 18
Advertisement