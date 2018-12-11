EW's 15 most anticipated games of 2019 (and beyond)

If Metal Gear Solid was Hideo Kojima being restrained by Konami, there’s no telling what the idiosyncratic auteur will get up to with the first release from his newly independent Kojima Productions. What we know so far: Norman Reedus is a deliveryman who carries really big packages while avoiding invisible shadow monsters, and he has a baby in a portable vat. Also, stars like Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo Del Toro, Lindsay Wagner, and Léa Seydoux are lining up to make appearances.