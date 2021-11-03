Save big before Black Friday with these early PC gaming deals — up to 42 percent off
It's now November, so chances are, you've started to think about the gifts you're going to buy for friends and family (or maybe even yourself) this holiday season.
With all the supply-chain issues and the likelihood of shipping delays, this is the year to plan ahead and avoid last-minute gift orders. Luckily, you don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to avoid paying full price for all the items on your holiday shopping list. Whether you're a PC gamer or have a PC gamer in your life, it's a great time to save — there are tons of gaming chairs, mice, headsets, and other gear on sale across the web right now, and we've rounded up some of the best deals to make your holiday shopping experience easier.
Of course, no PC gaming shopping list would be complete without some Razer and Logitech products, which are two of the most popular and high-quality brands when it comes to PC gaming. You'll find gaming mice from both brands on sale at Amazon — you can save $25 on the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless mouse, $50 on the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse, and $60 on the Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless mouse. Razer and Logitech headsets are also discounted, with the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset marked down by $40, and the Logitech G733 Lightspeed wireless headset marked down by over $28. To shop savings on other products from these two brands, like keyboards, monitors, gaming chairs, and streaming accessories, scroll through the list below.
But Logitech and Razer aren't the only brands you can shop at reduced prices right now. If you need more screen space, you can save over $120 on this 32-inch Dell monitor. And if you're in the market for a new gaming chair, you can take home this Respawn model (that even includes a footrest) for $162.49 — that's over $87 off its original $249.99 price tag.
Check out more PC gaming deals currently happening across the web below.
Gaming Headset Deals
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) at amazon.com
- Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset, $121.39 (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
- SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset, $127.33 (orig. $169.99) at amazon.com
- Astro Gaming A10 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) at target.com
Gaming Chair Deals
- Respawn Reclining Gaming Chair with Footrest, $162.49 (orig. $249.99) at target.com
- Razer Iskur Gaming-Chair, $379.99 (orig. $499) at amazon.com
- Homall Gaming Chair, $89.99 (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
- AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair, $269.99 (orig. $309.99) at amazon.com
Gaming Monitor Deals
- Razer Raptor 27-inch Gaming Monitor, $619.95 (orig. $699.99) at amazon.com
- Dell 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor, $399.99 (orig. $432.99) at amazon.com
- Samsung 34-inch Class Flat LED Monitor, $279 (orig. $399.99) at walmart.com
- LG 32-inch UltraGear Monitor, $249 (orig. $349) at walmart.com
Gaming Keyboard Deals:
- Logitech G915 Tenkeyless Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $194 (orig. $229.99) at amazon.com
- Logitech G815 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $169.99 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com
- Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard, $34.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard, $179.99 (orig. $229.99) at amazon.com
Gaming Mouse Deals
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, $34.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, $99.99 (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
- Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, $89.99 (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
- SteelSeries Prime Wireless FPS Gaming Mouse, $116.80 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com
Streaming Accessories
- Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam, $129.99 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com
- Elgato HD60 S Capture Card, $139.99 (orig. $179.99) at amazon.com
- HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone, $127.99 (orig. $139.99) at amazon.com
- Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam with Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone, $170.77 (orig. $199.98) at amazon.com
