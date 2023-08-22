The acclaimed actress will be featured in season 2 of the popular role-playing game, which will be available on Oct. 17.

Diablo IV is upping the star power for "season 2," with Eternals and Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan joining the role-playing game as vampire hunter Erys.

"It's been an incredible experience to enter into the world of dark fantasy and gaming as a voiceover artist for Diablo IV," Chan says in a statement provided exclusively to EW. "I've always appreciated the power of storytelling and creating experiences that take it to new dimensions. I'm thrilled to be joining forces with Blizzard Entertainment for Diablo IV's Season of Blood to bring the delightfully wicked Erys to life."

'Diablo IV' character Erys; Gemma Chan 'Diablo IV' character Erys; Gemma Chan | Credit: Blizzard Entertainment; Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage

Seen and heard in the brand-new trailer below, Chan's Erys is a non-player character that Blizzard says "plays a significant role in the game's storyline as a beacon of hope for players. With Erys' support, players will navigate through a world filled with supernatural abilities, ensuring the safety of Sanctuary by combating a vampire threat and a formidable vampire lord, with the ultimate goal of restoring balance."

"The Diablo IV team was delighted to work with Gemma Chan for Season of Blood," adds Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson. "Gemma's voice and passion for storytelling has brought a dark authenticity to Erys, who will accompany players as they continue their adventures in Sanctuary."

Gemma Chan working on 'Diablo IV' Gemma Chan working on 'Diablo IV' | Credit: Lina Lacoste on behalf of Blizzard Entertainment

Chan's involvement comes on the heels of the live-action Diablo IV trailer, which was co-directed by her Eternals director Chloé Zhao and released in May.

Season 1 of the game has seen 1.3 billion hours of playtime since its world premiere on June 6, according to Blizzard. Season 2 will be available on Oct. 17.

