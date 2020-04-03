Deadpool invades Fortnite with Dragacorns and chimichangas

Fortnite type Video Games

The Merc with the Mouth is ready to wipe his a— with Fortnite. Seriously though. As Marvel and Epic Games jointly debuted the new Deadpool-themed Week 7 challenges for the on-going Battle Royale videogame, the banners dropped an announcement teaser that shows the foulmouthed, chimichanga-loving antihero on the John with no toilet paper. So, he takes a page out of Fortnite (magazine).

Deadpool officially landed in the world of Fortnite on Friday with a bundle of new, limited-time additions.

Players, who've been sharing video grabs of their experience on social media, found things like the Dragacorn, a.k.a. "Sparkle Thunder," a mutant rainbow unicorn creature that can replace gliders when gamers first drop into the battlefield. There are also Deadpool-themed scooters, mallets, pistols, and a microwave to warm up your chimichangas.

Since the character is famous for breaking the fourth wall in the comics and in the Ryan Reynolds movies, Deadpool also breaks the fourth wall in the game, like when he takes over the screen in the Item Shop menu.

Players are able to change their avatars to the Deadpool costume as part of Fortnite's Chapter 2, Season 2 Battle Pass, even if they haven't played any of the previous Deadpool challenges. The character has taken over the map's Yacht, where he drops a free Freestylin' Lobby remix track.

