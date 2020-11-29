Eyeing a Nintendo Switch game? It’s probably on sale for Cyber Monday
See if it’s part of our exhaustive list of top deals.
Cyber Monday is undoubtedly one of the best times of the year to score savings on all things electronics and entertainment. From smart TVs to streaming services, just about every other thing on the Internet has been marked down to some degree in the last few days. And one tech item that tons of shoppers have their eyes on is the Nintendo Switch, the perennially popular console that somehow became even more sought after amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to unprecedented demand this year, the Switch has been hard to come by, with restocks sporadically popping up at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The Black Friday special bundle, which included a three-month membership to Nintendo Online and a digital download copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, sold out almost instantly (as expected). But if you missed out on scoring a console earlier this weekend, there’s a silver lining: Switch Lites are still available for orders on Amazon and Best Buy, and Amazon is even offering bundles with microSD cards marked down.
Buy it! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com; Just Dance 2021, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) at bestbuy.com; Luigi's Mansion 3, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
From Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle to the newly released Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Super Mario's 35th anniversary, Nintendo Switch games are on sale for as little as $15 at Best Buy and Amazon. You can find huge discounts at these retailers, with even Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition and Mortal Kombat 11 — ultra-popular titles from Nintendo — seeing price cuts as big as $25.
And for those who want to pick up a few classic, never-not-fun games from Nintendo, the family-friendly Just Dance 2021 is only $30 today, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that's primed for multiplayer mode is $10 off. Even the new Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which uses virtual reality to turn your home into a Mario Kart course, is available for orders after selling out instantly on release day.
As for accessories, SanDisk's Nintendo-themed microSD cards that increase storage on your Switch are up to 43 percent off at Amazon, and the Pro Controller is $10 off — just add it to cart to see the discreet markdown. The Joy-Con charging grip is on sale as well, alongside the shopper-loved PowerA Wireless Enhanced Controllers that come in various Nintendo characters' themes.
Since Cyber Monday week is ending soon, now’s your best chance for the rest of the year to stock up on consoles and must-have gaming titles to see you through the holidays. Check out the 30 best Nintendo Switch gaming deals below, and hurry to add your favorites to cart.
Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite console deals
- Nintendo Switch Lite, $199.99 at amazon.com, bestbuy.com, walmart.com
- Nintendo Switch Lite with 64GB SanDisk MicroSD card, $212.99 (orig. $219.98) at amazon.com
- Nintendo Switch Lite with 128GB SanDisk MicroSD card, $218.99 (orig. $234.98) at amazon.com
- Nintendo Switch Lite with 256GB SanDisk MicroSD card, $238.99 at amazon.com
Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch games deals
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Set, $99.99 at amazon.com
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com, walmart.com
- Paper Mario: The Origami King, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Super Mario Party, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Super Mario Odyssey, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Cooking Mama: Cookstar 2020, $34.99 (orig. $37.95) at amazon.com
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com, walmart.com
- BioShock: The Collection, $19.99 (orig. $49.99) at bestbuy.com
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com
- LEGO Jurassic World, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) at bestbuy.com
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com, walmart.com
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Standard Edition, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) at bestbuy.com
- Just Dance 2021, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection, $19.99 (orig. $24.49) at bestbuy.com
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Standard Edition, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at bestbuy.com
- Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) at bestbuy.com
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, $14.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com
Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch accessories deals
- Pro Controller for the Nintendo Switch, $59 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
- Orzly Carry Case for the Nintendo Switch, $14.66 ($24.99) at amazon.com
- iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch, $24.79 (orig. $30.99) at amazon.com
- Nintendo Joy-Con charging grip, $24.88 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
- AmazonBasics Grip Kit for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers, $12.56 (orig. $14.43) at amazon.com
- SanDisk MicroSD cards for Nintendo Switch, $19.99 – $79.99 (orig. $39.99 – $129.99) at amazon.com, bestbuy.com
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch, $12.49 (orig. $24.99) at bestbuy.com, amazon.com
Shop more Cyber Monday 2020 deals:
- Amazon’s epic Cyber Monday sale has amazing savings on Apple AirPods, Samsung TVs, and more
- Walmart has already launched incredible savings on smart TVs, Lenovo laptops, and more for Cyber Monday
- TVs from Samsung, Sony, and more top brands are thousands of dollars off for Cyber Monday
- Eyeing a Nintendo Switch game? It’s probably on sale for Cyber Monday
Comments