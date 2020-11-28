Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation deals are already live for Cyber Monday — including PlayStation Plus for 50 percent off

Black Friday might be over, but the sales aren’t. Cyber Monday is just around the corner, and early deals have already been dotting the Internet. For those who didn’t manage to grab a Nintendo bundle or an Xbox game on sale, don’t worry — the discounts are still going strong.
Between Best Buy’s gaming deals and Amazon’s massive markdowns, you can find video games for as little as $15, including best-selling titles like Mortal Kombat 11, Ghost of Tsushima, and Just Dance 2021. Nintendo’s iconic franchises like Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda are on sale, too, with games such as Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and the 35th anniversary Super Mario special, Super Mario 3D All-Stars going for as much as $20 off. Even the newest Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game that uses virtual reality to turn your home into a Mario Kart course is back in stock at Amazon.
Buy it! PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox games at amazon.com, bestbuy.com, or walmart.com
Xbox players — and those lucky enough to grab a Series X or S console — can find games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Madden NFL 21 for as much as $32 off. But games aren’t the only things on sale: Even the newest wireless controllers for the Series X and S, which are compatible with previous-generation consoles of the Xbox One series, are $20 at Best Buy (and already sold-out at Walmart and Amazon).
As for Sony PlayStation systems, gamers can grab similar titles to those for the Xbox. FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, and Ghost of Tsushima are available starting at $27 — a hefty markdown compared to their usual $60-or-above price tags. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is $12 off just weeks since its release, and the coming-soon Cyberpunk 2077 is on sale as well. Players can even get a 12-month membership to PlayStation Plus for 50 percent off.
Below, we’ve rounded up the 46 best early Cyber Monday gaming deals from Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy. Plus, check out EW’s coverage of all the best Cyber Week deals, including Hulu, Amazon, and even the most affordable cable streaming service on the Internet.
