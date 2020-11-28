Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation deals are already live for Cyber Monday — including PlayStation Plus for 50 percent off

Xbox players — and those lucky enough to grab a Series X or S console — can find games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Madden NFL 21 for as much as $32 off. But games aren’t the only things on sale: Even the newest wireless controllers for the Series X and S, which are compatible with previous-generation consoles of the Xbox One series, are $20 at Best Buy (and already sold-out at Walmart and Amazon).