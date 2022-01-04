11 of the best Nintendo Switch games for when you need to relax and unwind

Any gamer knows that while video games offer endless entertainment, some games can be stressful and quite frustrating to play. If you're an avid gamer, chances are you've found yourself at one point or another sitting at the edge of your gaming chair, ferociously clicking an array of buttons, swirling your joysticks around, clenching your controllers with sweaty palms, all while your heart races. Maybe it was as you desperately tried to defeat a sibling in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or maybe it was as you found yourself forced to heroically clutch a game after your entire team was eliminated in Call of Duty. Admittedly, that adrenaline rush can be a great feeling, and stress and frustration can majorly contribute to the fun and challenge of gaming.