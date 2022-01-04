11 of the best Nintendo Switch games for when you need to relax and unwind
It's a new year, which means you may be looking for new ways to relax and unwind. Adding a game to your Nintendo Switch library that has beautiful art, a calming soundtrack, and/or aloof gameplay can be the perfect way to do just that. To help you have some epically chill game sessions this year, we've rounded up the most relaxing games you can buy for the Nintendo Switch.
Any gamer knows that while video games offer endless entertainment, some games can be stressful and quite frustrating to play. If you're an avid gamer, chances are you've found yourself at one point or another sitting at the edge of your gaming chair, ferociously clicking an array of buttons, swirling your joysticks around, clenching your controllers with sweaty palms, all while your heart races. Maybe it was as you desperately tried to defeat a sibling in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or maybe it was as you found yourself forced to heroically clutch a game after your entire team was eliminated in Call of Duty. Admittedly, that adrenaline rush can be a great feeling, and stress and frustration can majorly contribute to the fun and challenge of gaming.
However, there are times when rather than feeling exhilarated, you just want to feel calm. There are plenty of games out there that are great for chilling out with pleasant music and art, lighthearted story lines, and low-pressure gameplay.
Of course, everyone will find different types of gaming relaxing, so we made sure to round up options across a variety of genres, including role-playing games, action platformers, adventure games, and beyond. We also made sure to round up games with different art styles, such as the pixelated style you'll find in Stardew Valley, the watercolor style you'll find in Gris, and the detailed hand-painted style you'll find in Ori and Blind Forest.
If you're looking for a new Nintendo Game with relaxing gameplay, check out some of the best options below.
Related Items
Stardew Valley
Simplicity is the hallmark of this game, on both the level of it's pixelated art and its life-simulation gameplay. You play as a character who is caring for a farm they inherited from their grandfather, so you'll find yourself raising animals, growing crops, crafting goods, and partaking in various other activities that are touchstones to a farm lifestyle. You'll be able to explore the land and befriend the townspeople, too.
House Flipper
If you love interior design and organization, this is the game for you. During the game, you'll buy, repair, and decorate homes, all while trying to earn a profit. That means one of the main challenges of this game is budgeting the cost of your remodeling procedures. The game offers you the satisfaction of seeing the results of your labor as you turn dilapidated homes into something neat and beautiful.
Gris
The beauty of the game's watercolor-inspired art and animation will seriously leave you in awe. Gris is a girl facing feelings of sadness and loss, and you explore those feelings throughout the surreal, dream-like landscapes of the video game. It's a platform game that involves solving puzzles, acquiring new abilities as you enter new worlds, and witnessing Gris' emotional growth.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
One of the most popular games for the Nintendo Switch, this social simulation game allows you to create and design your own island. You'll be able to befriend the other people on the island, craft objects, decorate your home, cook, collect fossils, and create an overall pleasant, adventure-filled life for your character.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
In this action-adventure game, there can be moments of greater intensity with combat involved. However, the game also allows you to explore the kingdom of Hyrule, with its vast landscape and pastoral blue sky, and complete meditative puzzle games, which gives it an overall tranquil feel.
Yoshi's Crafted World
With its vibrant, handcrafted-inspired visuals and buoyant music, this game is a lively and nostalgic play. The levels are easy enough to pass through that it's considered a kid-friendly game, but you can make things more challenging for yourself by endeavoring to find all the red coins in a level and collecting all the Smiley Flowers (which can lead to a better post-game experience).
Spiritfarer
In Spiritfarer, you play as a character on a ferryboat who must help guide spirits to the afterlife. It's a life simulation game, and you'll perform tasks such as cooking, farming, and designing your ferry. There is a two-player option if you would like to unwind with a friend.
New Pokémon Snap
If you ever wondered what it would be like to be a photographer in the Pokémon world, this game is your answer. In New Pokémon Snap, you'll explore the Lental Region and photograph Pokémon. In other Pokémon games, Pokémon are added to your Pokédex when you catch them, but in this game, they are added when you take snapshots of them. Like other Pokémon games, different types of Pokémon are found in different environments and habitats, and some can only be found at certain times of the day.
Cozy Grove [Digital Code]
In this game, you'll play as a Spirit Scout camping on a haunted island. You'll explore the island's mysteries, interact with ghosts, and partake in crafting. Visually, the hand-drawn art imbues the game with a cool, high-tech storybook feel and an overall coziness (which is appropriate given the title).
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
This game allows you to explore the world through different environments and seasons. You craft and trade items, acquire various skills such as carpentry and cooking, and farm in different regions. It's an adventure game all about exploring and taking in the virtual world, as well as soaking in all the pleasant music and art.
Ori and the Blind Forest
If you want a platform-adventure video game that balances challenging gameplay with relaxing beautiful art (which is hand-painted, by the way), animation, and music, this is the game for you. The story follows Ori as the spirit combats enemies and explores new areas in an attempt to save the dying forest of Nibel.
