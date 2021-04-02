Forget the Floss: Bruno Mars choreographs new dance moves for Fortnite

The Floss is so 2019. It's all about the Silk Sonic now.

Bruno Mars is entering the digital world of Fortnite... kind of.

The 24K Magic singer choreographed new dance moves for the popular video game, so he's theoretically a part of the game now.

Mars' moves will become part of a new Icon Series Emote, one of those dance moves avatars in the game can perform that's available to purchase through the Item Shop. These are also the dance moves — like the Floss, Hype, and Orange Justice — players have been replicating on TikTok.

The Mars Icon Series Emote is done to the sounds of the singer's Silk Sonic track with Anderson .Paak called "Leave the Door Open" off their An Evening With Silk Sonic album. Mars and .Paak formed the R&B duo Silk Sonic in February.

The new dance will be available in Fortnite starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

"Yo @fortnite let ya uncle Brunz teach ya how to swang to this thang," Mars wrote on Instagram.

This marks the latest collaboration between Fortnite and musicians. In the past, people like Diplo and Travis Scott have held virtual concerts that served as in-game events for players to experience by logging into Fortnite and bringing their characters to digital stages on the map.

Anderson .Paak previously performed in Fortnite's Party Royale event in September.