Amazon’s best-selling VR headset is only $30 right now

Whether it's an Oculus or Nintendo's latest Mario Kart release, Home Circuit, it's undeniable that virtual reality is slowly making its way into mainstream gaming. The PlayStation VR has notably provided gamers with immersive experiences in titles like Star Wars: Squadrons and Minecraft, but for the occasional player who only wants to dabble in VR, premium headsets from Oculus and PlayStation can be a costly purchase. That's perhaps the reason shoppers have turned to BNext's VR Headset on Amazon, which is currently the site's best-seller in its category.
At less than $50, the BNext is an entry-level headset that reviewers say is ideal for casual users. With more than 8,000 ratings, shoppers have called it great for those "who want to experiment with VR" and "extremely comfortable to wear." Not only does it work with games, but it can play videos and movies from your smartphone. And this weekend, it's on sale for just $30.
Buy it! BNext VR Headset, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
BNext's VR headset fits with smartphones that measure 4 to 6.3 inches wide, including iPhone models such as the 11, 11 Pro, 12 Mini, and 12 Pro as well as Android models like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, S20, and the Google Pixel. Simply slide in the phone — without its case — with your chosen game or movie to start the experience. The set also comes with a list of compatible content and games, and works with other VR mobile gaming apps.
One reviewer said it "works very well" with their iPhone, adding, "The sound just comes from the phone and somehow echoes through the headset and is very realistic. The eyepieces are individually adjustable. I'm sure it's not as jaw-dropping as the ones that cost several hundred dollars, but this one works great and I think it is an excellent value for the money."
Another shopper called out the supremely easy setup. "This is the first time I have used a VR headset so I didn't know what to expect," said the reviewer. "I was surprised by how easy it was to use and how light it was. The directions were easy to understand. For someone who has never had a VR headset this is a great starting point."
For those who just want to try out VR without the heavy price tag, BNext's headset could be an excellent option. Shop it on sale at Amazon this weekend.
