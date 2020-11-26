PlayStation 5 restocked at Walmart after selling out instantly — again
If you need any more indication that the PlayStation 5 is the hottest console on the market this year, look no further than the fact that its launch day release on Nov. 12 and previous restock on Nov. 19 promptly crashed Walmart’s website on both accounts.
But there’s good news: Walmart has announced another restock at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT tonight to kick off its Black Friday PlayStation deals. EW has located the landing pages below, with both the $499 console and $399 digital edition.
Buy it! PlayStation 5 Console, $499 at walmart.com; PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console, $399 at walmart.com
While Walmart has confirmed the exact times of both restocks, inventory on Best Buy and Amazon have thus far remained trickier to pin down. With Amazon restocking sporadically and no news from Best Buy, shoppers’ best chances to score one would be to check back and refresh the links consistently. As for those who don’t mind grabbing an older model? The PS4 Pro with 1TB storage, which has also remained elusive for the past few months as a result of increased demand amidst the coronavirus pandemic, is back at Best Buy.
However, the lucky few who already grabbed a PS5 can now score games massively marked down for Black Friday. Even new launch titles such as NBA 2K21, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Just Dance 2021 are on sale for up to $20 off. And since Sony made PS4 games compatible with the new PS5, too, now’s the perfect time to grab popular games from the past year like Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghost of Tsushima on sale for as high as 66 percent less than usual.
We’ve narrowed down the 19 best PlayStation games to score on Black Friday, so hurry and grab yours before the discounts end. Plus, read more of EW’s Black Friday coverage, with all you need to locate the best Nintendo, Amazon, and Xbox deals.
Black Friday PlayStation game deals 2020
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com, walmart.com
- Marvel Avengers, $26.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com, bestbuy.com, walmart.com
- The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com, walmart.com
- Just Dance 2021, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com, bestbuy.com, walmart.com
- Watch Dogs: Legion, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com, bestbuy.com
- Planet Coaster, $41.88 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Cyberpunk 2077, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- NBA 2K21 for PS5, $60.94 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com, walmart.com
- FIFA 21 Standard Edition, $27.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com, bestbuy.com, walmart.com
- Persona 5 Royal Standard Edition, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com
- Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com, bestbuy.com, walmart.com
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Standard Edition, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Standard Edition, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com
- Sakura Wars Launch Edition, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) at bestbuy.com
- The Outer Worlds, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at bestbuy.com
- Ghost of Tsushima Standard Edition, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com, bestbuy.com
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Frontline Edition, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com, bestbuy.com
- Wasteland 3, $34 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Shop more Black Friday 2020 Deals:
