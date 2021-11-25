The 24 best Xbox Black Friday deals to shop now, from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to controllers

The Series X and S consoles aren't on sale this year, and frankly, shoppers will be lucky to even find them in stock. As supplies of both systems are seriously hampered by chip shortages that will potentially run through the next year, it's unlikely that they'll be steadily available anytime soon. Walmart launched a restock of both consoles on Monday, Nov. 22, which promptly sold out with no news of another batch coming. Microsoft is also launching the new Xbox Series S holiday bundle with Fortnite and Rocket League, and you can refresh the links below to check for potential restocks of all three systems.