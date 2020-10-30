The best wireless gaming headsets for superior audio quality 

This top-rated headset has more than 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it lives up to the hype. Comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time, it has a velcro adjustment that allows you to customize the fit and breathable ear pads that’ll keep you from getting overheated after a long gaming session. Gamers who use this headset vouch for how clear the vocals are, not to mention, it makes the game’s audio crisp and rich. There’s even a retractable microphone with windguard protection, which keeps the audio clear for those you’re gaming with, too. What’s more, the battery life will last you 24 hours, so there’s no need to pause in the middle of a game to recharge. It’s no wonder this is one of the most popular headsets on Amazon.

Buy it! SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset, $149.99 at amazon.com