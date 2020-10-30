The best wireless gaming headsets for superior audio quality 

Gaming might be a visually focused e-sport, but the audio component is a crucial element of the experience. For this reason, it’s important to invest in a gaming headset that makes the most of the sound effects (and improves your communication skills with other players). And, if you live with other people, having a great headset is a favor to them, too.
While there are many high-quality headsets on the market, gaming-specific models usually come with different standards than your typical audio headphones. You’ll want to look for options that offer clear, balanced sound, strong connectivity and output, and a comfortable design — because let’s be honest, you’ll probably be wearing them for hours at a time.
If you haven’t used a gaming-specific headset before, you’ll appreciate the ways in which these devices enrich the user experience. You may notice the sound of subtle footsteps and tone changes in the soundtrack that you never have before; you’ll feel the base in an explosion and be able to sense which side someone is about to approach you from. In short, you’ll get totally wrapped up into the world of the game in a way that’s not possible with a basic speaker. When you put on a quality headset, you step into the game in an immersive and interactive way.
Here, we’ve outlined several devices with features ranging from high-res sound to extended battery life to noise-canceling capabilities. These are the eight best wireless gaming headsets to try in 2020:
No matter what kind of gaming you do — desktop, mobile, video, tournament, or livestream — there’s something on this list for everyone. And while you have your wallet out, you might want to consider a versatile headset that you can use for music and computer work, too. Keep reading to learn more about each of these impressive options, then take your pick so you can enjoy superior sound quality and an overall better gaming experience.
While this wireless headset is designed for gamers, you’ll want to wear it to listen to music, too. It features 7.1 surround sound, and customers rave about how the great audio quality contributes to their gaming experience. More than 1,000 shoppers left the headset a perfect five-star review on Amazon; multiple reviewers called it “the best wireless gaming headset” while others said they “could not recommend it more.” With nearly 66 feet of wireless range, a built-in microphone with wind control, and nearly 30 hours of battery life, this headset will impress gamers and music fans alike.
Buy it! HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset, $138.02 at amazon.com
While many headsets are designed to be more efficient with certain platforms, this option from JBL works well with PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and even VR. Along with its strong compatibility on a variety of platforms, it also allows you to watch movies, listen to music, or participate in video calls with great clarity and high-resolution sound. So if you’re in the market for a wireless headset that’s versatile enough to use on multiple different devices, this is a great option in the mid-price range.
Buy it! JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Gaming Headset, $199.95 at amazon.com
Though this headset looks larger than others, it’s functional rather than cumbersome — and its unique shape is actually what makes it stand out. The headband is auto-adjusting and features swiveling ear cups that are adaptable and fit well on a variety of different head sizes. With soft foam rims and cooling, gel-infused ear cushions to keep heat at bay, this headset will feel lightweight and breathable while still providing a sturdy fit. Plus, its noise-isolation technology and 16-hour battery life makes it a solid choice if comfort is a priority for you.
Buy it! Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset, $199.99 at amazon.com
This top-rated headset has more than 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it lives up to the hype. Comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time, it has a velcro adjustment that allows you to customize the fit and breathable ear pads that’ll keep you from getting overheated after a long gaming session. Gamers who use this headset vouch for how clear the vocals are, not to mention, it makes the game’s audio crisp and rich. There’s even a retractable microphone with windguard protection, which keeps the audio clear for those you’re gaming with, too. What’s more, the battery life will last you 24 hours, so there’s no need to pause in the middle of a game to recharge. It’s no wonder this is one of the most popular headsets on Amazon.
Buy it! SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset, $149.99 at amazon.com
As one of the most high-end gaming headsets on the market, the Audeze Mobius’ impressive craftsmanship and quality make it well worth the splurge. The combination of surround sound and head tracking mean the audio experience is just about as high tech as it gets, and the memory foam ear pads add a level of comfort. The noise-canceling headset also includes custom volume and voice control settings, along with a detachable boom microphone. Whether you’re using these to listen to music, hop on a Zoom call, or experience some intense gaming, you won’t be disappointed.
Buy it! Audeze Mobius Premium 3D Gaming Headset, $399.99 at amazon.com
While most wireless gaming headsets last between 10 to 20 hours before needing a charge, the Sennheiser is designed to last a whopping 100 hours. This feature is thanks to a low-latency connection and the ability to charge via USB connection while you’re still wearing them. This set also features high-resolution sound with noise-isolation capabilities, a convenient flip-to-mute microphone, and memory foam ear pads for a comfortable fit.
Buy it! Sennheiser GSP 370 Over-Ear Wireless Gaming Headset, $199.47 at amazon.com
If you’re livestreaming, you want a headset that’s both attractive and has reliable voice control. With a sleek black-and-charcoal contrast shell and an ergonomic shape, the Astro headset is a good-looking device. Not only that, but its voice control and audio balance settings allow you to easily adjust your narration and communication to be livestream-friendly. Plus, with 15 hours of battery life, you won’t have to worry about pausing the stream to power up.
Buy it! Astro Gaming A50 Wireless Headset + Base Station, $299.99 at amazon.com
With rich sound, a full day of battery life, a comfortable fit, a detachable microphone, and solid room-to-room range, this affordable set is the best value. Reviewers say they’re blown away by how good the sound quality is given the under-$100 price point. If you’re a mild gamer and not ready to fully commit to an expensive headset just yet, the Corsair is a reliable set to start with and feel out which features appeal to you most. One Amazon shopper said you “really can’t go wrong” with this option, adding that it’s a “great headset for the price.”
Buy it! Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset, $98.99 at amazon.com