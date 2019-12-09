The 10 best videogames of 2019

Sekiro is an astonishingly designed experience that demands a great deal from players but manages to deliver even more to those who are willing to meet it on its terms. The game’s gorgeous Sengoku-era architecture and gentle color palettes belie the fact that nearly everything in the Ashina region wants to, and probably can, kill the player’s shinobi. Compared to previous FromSoftware action titles like Dark Souls, the story of Sekiro is less cryptic, but it still contains plenty of detailed layers of world-building for keen-eyed observers. Likewise, while character build variety is comparatively limited, mastering available techniques to the point that enemies who once felt impossibly difficult become more like routine roadblocks is as gratifying an experience as any game has managed to encapsulate. For its brutal difficulty, beautiful aesthetics and technically brilliant controls, Sekiro is a game that should and will be played for years to come. —Evan Lewis