10 best videogames of 2019 (so far)

One of the most innovative puzzle games in recent memory, Baba Is You asks players to think about how its rules are written in order to succeed. The rules that make up the physics of a particular stage are displayed on screen, and individual words from those rules can be pushed around to change how win conditions can be achieved. If Baba needs to get to a flag, but there’s water in the way, words can be rearranged to make rules like “Water Is Push,” which turns any water into a movable, solid object, or “Water Is You” which makes the water the player-controlled character. It’s difficult to explain, but delightful in execution. —E.L.