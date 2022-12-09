The best gifts for gamers to upgrade your experience

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a perfect gift for both serious gamers and dabblers. Nintendo's wealth of exclusive titles makes this an excellent second system for both console and PC gamers, but it also gets most of the big multi-platform releases. It also works as both a portable and a home console, which makes it a huge upgrade for anyone who games primarily on their phone. It's portable enough to take just about anywhere, but it can also connect to a TV for a big screen gaming experience.

Nintendo released the Nintendo Switch OLED model this year that has a fantastic new screen, but it costs a bit more, plays the same games, and isn't any more powerful. The ultra-portable Nintendo Switch Lite also plays all the same games, which makes it a great choice for mobile gamers.

Buy It! Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Con, $299.99 at amazon.com.