Here's your guide to the best gaming deals across the web right now — up to 70 percent off
It's almost Friday, and as you prep to decompress from the week, you may be looking to bring home a new video game (or two). Luckily, there are tons of gaming deals going on across the web right now, which means you won't have to pay full price to kickstart all your end-of-week fun.
When it comes to online shopping, it doesn't matter what your choice system is either — whether you're loyal to your PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch, there are opportunities for you to save. The deals also span across a vast number of video game genres. If you love a game inspired by your favorite show, My Hero One's Justice 2 and Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for the Nintendo Switch are both marked down. If you prefer a more ominous action-adventure, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is on sale in Standard Edition for the PlayStation 5 and in Ultimate Edition for Xbox. For those looking for a light-hearted, all-around Nintendo gaming experience, Kirby Star Allies for the Nintendo Switch is discounted, and Sci-Fi enthusiasts will be happy to know an online PC game code for Star Wars Squadrons is 60 percent off.
With so many video game deals going on at any given moment, it can be tricky to unearth the best of the best, don't-want-to-miss kind of deals. To help you out, we've rounded up the best deals going on right now.
Nintendo Switch
- Kirby Star Allies, $44.99 (originally $59.88), walmart.com
- Team Sonic Racing, $26.48 (originally $39.99), walmart.com
- My Hero One's Justice 2, $37.99 (originally $59.99), walmart.com
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, $49.94 (originally $59.99), amazon.com
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $44.99 (originally $59.99), amazon.com
- Persona 5 Strikers, $34.99 (originally $59.99), amazon.com
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, $44.99 (originally $59.99), amazon.com
PlayStation 5 Deals
- Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, $39.99 (originally $59.99), walmart.com
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition, $29.88 (originally $59.99), walmart.com
- Demon's Souls, $49.94 (orig. $69.99), walmart.com
- Resident Evil Village, $49.50 (orig. $59.99), walmart.com
- NBA 2K21, $19.99 (orig. 69.99), amazon.com
- Scarlet Nexus, $49.94 (orig. $59.99), amazon.com
- Metro Exodus: Complete Edition, $29.99 (orig. $39.99), amazon.com
Xbox Deals
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition [Digital Download], $71.99 (orig. $119.99), walmart.com
- Resident Evil Village, $49.94 (orig. $59.99), walmart.com
- It Takes Two, $29.99 (orig. $39.99), walmart.com
- Just Dance 2021 Xbox Series, $29.99 (orig. $49.99), amazon.com
- Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition, $23.74 (orig. $29.99), amazon.com
- Scarlet Nexus, $49.94 (orig. $59.99), amazon.com
- FIFA 21 Standard [XBox Digital Code], $19.79 (orig. $59.99), amazon.com
PC Gaming Deals
- Mass Effect Legendary [Steam PC Online Game Code], $49.79 (orig $60), amazon.com
- Star Wars Squadrons [Steam PC Online Game Code], $15.99 (orig. $40), amazon.com
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition [Steam PC Online Game Code], $29.99 (orig. $100), amazon.com
- The Outer Worlds [Online Game Code], $23.99 (orig $41.99), amazon.com
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order [Online Game Code], $19.99 (orig $39.99), amazon.com
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Online Game Code], $29.99 (orig $49.99), amazon.com
- The SIMS 4 Limited Edition, $19.99 (orig $39.82), walmart.com
