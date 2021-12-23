These 5 game streaming services are the perfect last-minute presents for kids, including Xbox Ultimate, PlayStation Now, and Nintendo Online

Best Game Streaming Service for Nintendo Switch Users: Nintendo Switch Online

Compatible consoles: Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch

There are significant upsides and downsides to Nintendo Switch Online for the Nintendo Switch. The good news: It's the most affordable game streaming service on this list. The bad news: It's not exactly a game pass, at least not entirely. Nintendo Switch Online doesn't allow unlimited access to all games on the Nintendo Game Store. You still have to purchase individual games before downloading, and there's no streaming option. But there is one exception to the first rule. Members get a free blast from the past with access to original Nintendo and Super Nintendo Entertainment Systems programs for no additional charge. That means you can play the first editions of Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, Super Mario Bros., and many other classic games translated to the Nintendo Switch. It's a delight for both adults seeking a throwback and kids looking to explore where gaming first began.

But more importantly, Nintendo Switch Online enables an online multiplayer feature so that Switch users can play with one another without relying on the same Wi-Fi network. That can significantly enhance the gaming experience, especially for young people who often play games socially. The Switch is the main console I use, and Nintendo Switch Online has been a great way for me to play games like Stardew Valley with my boyfriend when we're not physically together. Plus, at just $19.99 for a year's subscription, it's by far the most affordable game streaming service on this list.

Buy it! Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership Card, $19.99 at bestbuy.com

Buy it! Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, $299.99 at amazon.com