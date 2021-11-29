44 can't-miss Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox deals to buy on Cyber Monday — up to 76 percent off
Black Friday might be over but Cyber Monday gaming deals are fast on its heels. If you missed out on day-after-Thanksgiving discounts for Nintendo, Sony PlayStation, and Microsoft's Xbox Series X, S, and One systems, now's your chance to score games up to 76 percent off.
Nintendo launched its Black Friday Switch bundle on Sunday, Nov. 21. The bundle comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online, and you can check for availabilities at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for $299.99 (normally the price of the Switch alone). Games to buy include Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for as much as $45 off.
Shoppers dreaming of the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles had their golden opportunities to shop all systems at Walmart this past Monday, Nov. 22 as part of the retailer's Black Friday deals. The consoles were gone instantly, but Walmart has announced restock times tomorrow, Nov. 29 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Plus, players can still score discounts on best-sellers like Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PlayStation and Xbox systems. Keep reading for the 44 best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox deals.
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals
Don't miss your last chance to grab the Nintendo Switch's Thanksgiving sale bundle for just $299 — the company only launches the deal (an 18 percent discount from its $367 value) once a year, so if you miss it now, you'll have to wait until next November to see it again.
Buy it! Nintendo Switch Black Friday/Cyber Monday bundle, $299.99 at walmart.com or bestbuy.com and amazon.com
If you already grabbed the bundle, then you'll want to stock up on best-selling games like NBA 2K22, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild up to $20 off. The biggest discount is on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $45 off (a 76 percent markdown), but you'll want to pick up the virtual reality-powered Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit fast for the same discount too. Digital-download games are also on sale at Nintendo, up to 50 percent off.
- Ring Fit Adventure. $54 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, $50.99 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com
- Mario Golf: Super Rush, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com
- Luigi's Mansion 3, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com
- Just Dance 2022, $24.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Mario Party Superstars, $54.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, $14 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Paper Mario: The Origami King, $35 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Set, $50 (orig. $99.99) at walmart.com
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Set, $50 (orig. $99.99) at walmart.com
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, $39 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $35 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- NBA 2K22, $26 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com
Cyber Monday PS5, PS4 deals
The PS5 and its digital edition are currently out of stock at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, but Walmart has announced that it will be restocking both systems tomorrow, Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. ET for its Walmart+ members. All other shoppers should be able to shop the two systems later in the day.
Buy it! Sony PlayStation 5, $499.99 at amazon.com, walmart.com, bestbuy.com
Buy it! Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $399.99 at amazon.com, walmart.com, bestbuy.com
Consoles may be hard to find, but you can still score deals on games: PlayStation's Cyber Monday video game sale includes best-sellers and most-wished-for titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Madden NFL 22, NBA 2K22, and FIFA 22 for as little as $26. Even the hotly anticipated Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are on sale for as much as $35 off, and shoppers who want more can redeem a 12-month membership to PlayStation Plus for just $40 at Amazon.
- PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- NBA 2K22 for PS4, $26 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- NBA 2K22 for PS5, $35 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
- Madden NFL 22: Bo Knows Steelbook Edition for PS4, $26 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Madden NFL 22 for PS5, $35 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PS4, $39 (orig. $49.94) at walmart.com
- Call of Duty: Vanguard for PS4, $39 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- FIFA 22 for PS5, $35 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
- FIFA 22 for PS4, $26 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for PS4, $25 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4, $29.83 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5, $39 (orig. $69.99) at walmart.com
- Far Cry 6 for PS5, $35 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 for PS4, $20 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com
Cyber Monday Xbox Series X, S, and One deals
Like the PS5, Xbox Series X and S were restocked on Monday, Nov. 22 at Walmart, and you'll find them back again tomorrow, Nov. 29. Keep links below on hand for your best chance to score a system.
Buy it! Xbox Series X, $499.99 at amazon.com, walmart.com, bestbuy.com
Buy it! Xbox Series S, $299.99 at amazon.com, walmart.com, bestbuy.com
Games are wildly marked down, too, including best-sellers like Gears Tactics, Far Cry 6, Outriders, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, and NBA 2K22 for as little as $10, discounted from their typical $59-or-more price tags. Most games highlighted below are compatible with both the Series X and Xbox One consoles, so pick them up fast before discounts end on Nov. 29.
- Xbox Game Pass for PC 3-Month Membership, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
- NBA 2K22 for Xbox One, $26 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X, $26 (orig. $69.99) at walmart.com
- The Show 21, $20 (orig. $59) at walmart.com
- FIFA 22, $26 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Gears Tactics, $9.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
- Riders Republic, $25 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time, $25 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Far Cry 6, $35 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Just Dance 2022, $24.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, $20 (orig. $49.99) at walmart.com
- Forza Horizon 4 for Xbox One, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com
Shop more Cyber Monday 2021 deals:
