Video game sales are live! Score up to 80 percent off all things Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and more

Black Friday is finally here! If you've already started tackling your holiday shopping to-buy lists, go ahead and keep your shopping momentum going. If you haven't started shopping for the holiday season, well, now is the ideal time to start stocking up on epic gifts without paying full price. Among all the amazing deals you can shop for right now, some of the best deals are on video games and video game consoles.
By giving someone the gift of a new video game or video game console, you are giving them the gift of entertainment. Whether you want to buy a gift for the new gamer or the experienced gamer, stock up on your own video game collection, or add a new console to your home entertainment setup, there are plenty of deals across popular retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart for you to shop right now.
The not-to-be-missed Black Friday game deals include games for the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, so there are opportunities to save regardless of your preferred console. VR headsets and arcade cabinets are also on sale, so you can score both modern and retro tech at a discount. And if you would rather buy some new gaming accessories, gaming mice, keyboards, and chairs are also marked down.
Sorting through all of the Black Friday deals can be tasking, so to help you in your shopping endeavors, we rounded up some of the best deals on video games, video game consoles, and video game accessories. Check out some of the best Black Friday video game deals below.
Best Overall Video Game Deals
- Microsoft Xbox Series S Holiday Console, $249.99 (orig. $299.99) at bestbuy.com and target.com
- Nintendo Switch + MarioKart 8 Deluxe Special Edition Bundle, $299 (orig. $399) at walmart.com
- FIFA 23 (PlayStation 5), $34.99 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
- Astro Gaming A10 Wired Gaming Headset, $19.99 (orig. $49.99) at bestbuy.com
- Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse and RGB Charging Dock, $74.99 (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
- Elgato Stream Deck, $119.99 (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
Best Video Games Deals
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Nintendo Switch), $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com and target.com
- Persona 5 Royal (Nintendo Switch), $29.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition (PlayStation 5), $9.99 (orig. $49.99) at bestbuy.com
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PlayStation 5), $29.99 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com bestbuy.com
- Halo Infinite Standard Edition (Xbox One, Xbox Series X), $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com and target.com
- Sonic Frontiers (Xbox One, Xbox Series X), $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com and target.com
Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch are both marked down from $60 to $40, so you can save $20 on either game (or $40 if you decide to add both to your cart). Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a life-simulation, role-playing game (RPG) that lets you build and explore your own island. You'll also be able to do things like design your house, interact with the other people living on the island, and curate a museum with fossils you collect. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an open-world, action-adventure game in which you do things like explore the kingdom of Hyrule, fight enemies, and solve puzzles. We consider both of these games to be among the most relaxing games you can play on the Nintendo Switch.
PS5 games, such as Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, are also currently on sale. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is an action-adventure RPG in which you play as a samurai, and it's $40 off its original $70 price, so you can buy it for $30. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an action-adventure game one shopper called "a must play" in which Miles Morales finds out he has explosive powers, and it's $30 off its original price, so you can buy it for just $20.
Elden Ring is an open-world action RPG, and it's one of the most popular and well-received games of 2022. You can currently save $20 on Elden Ring for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, since it is marked down to $40 from its original $60 price. And if you're an Xbox user who's looking for a platform action-adventure game featuring an iconic blue hedgehog, Sonic Frontiers for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X is also discounted by $20, so you can add it to your video game library for $40 right now.
Best Gaming Systems Deals
- Nintendo Switch + MarioKart 8 Deluxe Special Edition Bundle, $299 (orig. $399) at walmart.com
- Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop, $1,749.99 (orig. $1,999.99) at bestbuy.com
- Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber, $349.99 (orig. $399.99) at bestbuy.com and target.com
- Arcade 1Up Atari Legacy 12-in-1 (Without Riser), $199.99 (orig. $315) at walmart.com
- Arcade1Up Bandai Namco Pac-Mania Legacy Edition Arcade, $399.99 (orig. $499.99) at bestbuy.com
- Arcade1Up Ridge Racer Stand Up Arcade, $299.99 (orig. $699.99) at bestbuy.com
- Arcade1Up Turtles In Time Arcade, $449.99 (orig. $699.99) at bestbuy.com
The Microsoft Xbox Series S Holiday Console includes the Xbox Series S console and one Xbox Wireless Controller. Normally $300, the console is currently $50 off, so you can take it home for $250. A great thing about the Xbox Series S is that it's backward compatible, so if you owned an original Xbox, Xbox 360, or Xbox One, many of the games you purchased for and played on those systems can also be played on the Xbox Series S. That means you won't have to completely rebuild your gaming library if you want a new console. Keep in mind, however, the Xbox Series S does not have a disc drive, so you can only play digital game downloads on this system.
The Nintendo Switch + MarioKart 8 Deluxe Special Edition Bundle is another great console deal. The now-$299 bundle comes with the Nintendo Switch, a digital version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership. Altogether, these different components would normally cost you close to $400, so the bundle is value-friendly. And if you've been wanting to try out a VR headset, the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber is $50 less than its original price. The VR headset comes with the VR rhythm game, Beat Saber, and the survival horror game, Resident Evil 4.
But modern gaming consoles aren't the only thing on sale. There are plenty of retro arcade cabinets on sale as well. The Arcade1Up Ridge Racer Stand Up Arcade comes with five games, including Ridge Racer, Ridge Racer 2, and Ace Driver, and it's marked down by an impressive $400 to a price of $300. One shopper called it "a great purchase," and added, "everyone who comes over to the house is immediately addicted to this game."
The Arcade1Up Bandai Namco Pac-Mania Legacy Edition Arcade is also on sale, discounted by $100 to a price of $400. It includes 12 different games, including Pac-Mania, Pac-Man, Galaga, Galaxian, and Dig Dug.
Best Gaming Accessories Deals
- Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller, $49.99 (orig. $69.99) at bestbuy.com, target.com, and walmart.com
- HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4/5, $59.99 (orig. $119.99) at target.com
- Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller, $39.99 (orig. $64.99) at bestbuy.com
- Astro Gaming A10 Wired Gaming Headset, $19.99 (orig. $49.99) at bestbuy.com
- SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ Wireless Gaming Headset, $149 (orig. $169.99) at walmart.com
- Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse, $49.99 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
- Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard, $49 (orig. $99.99) at amazon.com
- Blue Yeti USB Microphone, $149 (orig. $169.99) at amazon.com
- Elgato Stream Deck, $119.99 (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
- Razer Enki Gaming Chair, $339.99 (orig. $399) at amazon.com
There are a bunch of opportunities to save on Razer gaming accessories this Black Friday. The Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard, for instance, is 50 percent off its original $100 price, so you can bring it home for $50. The keyboard comes with a wrist rest, which you can remove and attach as you please, to ensure a comfortable typing experience. Plus, it's racked up more than 9,000 perfect ratings at Amazon.
And If you're looking for a new gaming chair that can keep you feeling comfy as you spend hours and hours gaming, the Razer Enki Gaming Chair is 15 percent off its original price, so you can buy it for $340. We tested the Razer Enki and are pleased with its all-around great comfort and design.
If you are a PC gamer in search of a mouse specially designed for massive multiplayer online (MMO) or multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse is a wired option currently on sale for $50. As one shopper raved, "I have been using this mouse for months and I haven't had a single issue at all. I typically don't give purchases five full stars unless they really impress me. This deserves a solid five-star review."
Looking to start streaming your gaming sessions? You may be in search of streaming accessories. The Elgato Stream Deck allows for streamlined control of your streaming sessions, and you can buy it now for $120, which is 20 percent off its typical $150 price tag. A top-notch mic with crisp audio performance is also an essential part of streaming, so you may want to consider buying the Blue Yeti USB Microphone while it's $150. This mic has garnered more than 38,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who have praised its "amazing sound" and pointed out how you can "get professional audio quality without the professional microphone price."
Take a closer look at some of the best Black Friday video game deals below.
Buy it! Arcade1Up Ridge Racer Stand Up Arcade, $299.99 (orig. $699.99) at bestbuy.com
Buy it! Nintendo Switch + MarioKart 8 Deluxe Special Edition Bundle, $299 at walmart.com
Buy it! Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch), $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com, and target.com
Buy it! Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PlayStation 5), $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com and target.com
Buy it! Elden Ring (Xbox One, Xbox Series X), $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at bestbuy.com and target.com
Buy it! Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse, $49.99 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
