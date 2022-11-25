Video game sales are live! Score up to 80 percent off all things Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and more

The Microsoft Xbox Series S Holiday Console includes the Xbox Series S console and one Xbox Wireless Controller. Normally $300, the console is currently $50 off, so you can take it home for $250. A great thing about the Xbox Series S is that it's backward compatible, so if you owned an original Xbox, Xbox 360, or Xbox One, many of the games you purchased for and played on those systems can also be played on the Xbox Series S. That means you won't have to completely rebuild your gaming library if you want a new console. Keep in mind, however, the Xbox Series S does not have a disc drive, so you can only play digital game downloads on this system.