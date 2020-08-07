Batman: Arkham creators next target a Suicide Squad game

For years there have been rumors that the Rocksteady team, the makers of the beloved Batman: Arkham video game series, were quietly at work on a Superman title. There have also been rumblings around the Suicide Squad. Is it a coincidence then that, as the long-awaited reveal of their next project drops, DC's notorious villains put a target on the Man of Steel's back?

On Friday, Rocksteady announced their next game will be a Suicide Squad video game... and also, just maybe, a Superman video game.

The Suicide Squad, as even non-comic readers have come to know through the CW DC shows and David Ayer's live-action movie, are a group of supervillains forced to execute covert tasks for a secret government division in exchange for time off their sentences. Based on the first-look poster reveal, their mission in this new game seems to be taking out Superman.

Image zoom Rocksteady

Batman: Arkham Asylum kicked off the Arkham series in 2009, followed by Batman: Arkham City (2011), Batman: Arkham Origins (2013), and Batman: Arkham Knight (2015). Suicide Squad fits in nicely with this series as players will remember how the post-credits ending of Origins showed Amanda Waller, the wrangler of the Squad, extending an invite to Deathstroke.

A tweet released by Rocksteady Studios teased that more info— and a potential reveal, perhaps — will arrive during DC FanDome, the virtual Comic-Con-esque convention on Aug. 22 that will drop sneak peeks and announcements for a host of DC-related projects. Stay tuned.