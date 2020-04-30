First Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer brings Viking action to game series

Now that we know Assassins' Creed Valhalla will be the next installment of the larger videogame franchise, Ubisoft unveils the world premiere of the first trailer, showcasing all the Viking action that's coming our way.

During a livestream event on Wednesday, artist Kode Abdo, a.k.a. Boss Logic, helped reveal early imagery of a bearded Viking character channeling his inner God of War with a signature axe and a crow companion, similar to Kassandra's/Alexios' eagle Icarus from Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The trailer, which launched a day later, not only brings a fresher look at Valhalla but more details.

The game is currently scheduled for release this holiday season and the logo for the Xbox Series X that ends the trailer confirms it's being developed for the next-gen console system, which is also still set for release this holiday season. Ubisoft also notes Valhalla will be available for Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Stadia, and the upcoming Playstation 5.

Image zoom Ubisoft

In the cinematic footage, a war rages between England and the encroaching Vikings. You play as Eivor, a Viking raider (male or female is your choice) leading their people from Norway to find a new home in 19th-century England.

"They are heartless, godless barbarians," the English king says, "They murder and kill blindly. They scar the lands of England, lands they will never defend, never love. The time has come to speak to them in a language they will understand." That means war.

Image zoom Ubisoft

Valhalla follows Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which focused more on RPG adventuring across the world of ancient Greece and less on stealth. The game dropped in October 2018, followed by DLCs for Legacy of the First Blade and The Fate of Atlantis. Valhalla takes a similar RPG style to Odyssey in that it brings another open world to explore with a choice-driven story.

In Odyssey, you played as a greek mercenary — Kassandra or Alexios, depending on which gender you chose for the character — and could choose your own path with varying results to the story. The same is true of Valhalla. Also similar to Odyssey's battles against Athenian and Spartan armies, you can lead your Viking clan to raid fortresses and fight Saxon armies. You'll also be able to build up your own settlement and take part in naval skirmishes.

Image zoom Ubisoft

In terms of online interactions, Valhalla will allow you to customize your Viking mercenary character and recruit characters created by other players to join your clan.

Pre-orders are available now.

