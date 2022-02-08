Save up to $150 on retro-style arcade machines at Best Buy right now

But the Turtles in Time Arcade isn't the only multiplayer arcade unit on sale. The X-Men 4-Player Arcade, as indicated by its name, also allows for four players at once. The arcade machine even includes two other games as well: Captain America and the Avengers and The Avengers in Galactic Storm. Both the X-Men 4-Player Arcade and the Turtles in Time Arcade are Wi-Fi-enabled, so you can still enjoy the vintage feel of playing on an arcade machine with all the convenience of playing multiplayer games online.