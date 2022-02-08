Save up to $150 on retro-style arcade machines at Best Buy right now
Arcades offer an unrivaled novelty and opportunity for epically retro fun. Usually packed with large colorful machines, most arcades embrace an eclectic feel and bask in the glow of pixelated screens. If you're looking to enjoy old-school gaming from the comfort of your own home but want to avoid paying full price, there are plenty of arcade machines on sale at Best Buy right now.
Love the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Then you may want to check out the Turtles in Time Arcade, which is currently on sale for $550 — $150 off its original $700 price tag. It allows four players to play at once, with each joystick color coded blue, red, orange, and purple to match the different masks worn by Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello.
But the Turtles in Time Arcade isn't the only multiplayer arcade unit on sale. The X-Men 4-Player Arcade, as indicated by its name, also allows for four players at once. The arcade machine even includes two other games as well: Captain America and the Avengers and The Avengers in Galactic Storm. Both the X-Men 4-Player Arcade and the Turtles in Time Arcade are Wi-Fi-enabled, so you can still enjoy the vintage feel of playing on an arcade machine with all the convenience of playing multiplayer games online.
You can also save $100 on the Ms. Pac-Man & Galaga arcade, bringing its cost down to $500. The arcade unit includes 12 games for you to play: Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Galaga '88, Galaxian, Dig Dug, Dig Dug II, Mappy, Rally-X, Rolling Thunder, Rompers, Tower of Druaga, and King and Balloon. The Atari Tempest Legacy Arcade and The Simpsons 30th Edition Arcade are discounted by $100 right now, too. They both feature a colorful retro design and can accommodate more than one player.
Besides the classic-style arcade cabinets, you can also save on gaming tables to add to your at-home setup. The Pac-Man Collection Gaming Table, Ms. Pac-Man 40th Collection Gaming Table, and Mortal Kombat/Midway Gaming Table are all marked down by $150, so you can own any of them for $550. Each table also includes a total of 12 different games. Check out some of the discounted arcade machines available at Best Buy below.
