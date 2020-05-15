Let the Animal Crossing theme musicians ease that creeping sense of dread
The most relaxing game of the summer has another calming treat.
Close your eyes and let the soothing tones of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons musicians whisk you away to a private island getaway. We all could use a metaphysical vacation.
Eric Miyashiro (flugelhorn), Tetsuro Toyama (acoustic guitar/ukulele), MATARO (percussion), Takashi Ebinuma (double bass), Saburo Tanooka (accordian), and Nobuyuki Aoyagi (mixing engineer), who recorded the official theme music for the 2020 Nintendo Switch game, got together virtually during quarantine to record a new rendition of the calming tune.
You can practically feel the waves crash against the shore of your tropical paradise. No creepy-crawly tarantulas here. No thank you.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons released March 20, and even non-traditional gamers have rallied around the title, probably because in this time of high anxiety it feels good to just recreate scenes from Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Parks and Recreation. Gary Whitta, a screenwriter on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, found solace in making his own late-night talk show from inside the game. It's truly the gift that keeps on giving.
Listen to the theme music above.
Related content:
Comments