The most relaxing game of the summer has another calming treat.

Let the Animal Crossing theme musicians ease that creeping sense of dread

Close your eyes and let the soothing tones of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons musicians whisk you away to a private island getaway. We all could use a metaphysical vacation.

Eric Miyashiro (flugelhorn), Tetsuro Toyama (acoustic guitar/ukulele), MATARO (percussion), Takashi Ebinuma (double bass), Saburo Tanooka (accordian), and Nobuyuki Aoyagi (mixing engineer), who recorded the official theme music for the 2020 Nintendo Switch game, got together virtually during quarantine to record a new rendition of the calming tune.

You can practically feel the waves crash against the shore of your tropical paradise. No creepy-crawly tarantulas here. No thank you.

Listen to the theme music above.