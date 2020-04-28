Star Wars writer launches late-night talk show on Animal Crossing

Of all the creative ways people have been using Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story writer Gary Whitta might just take the cake.

Whitta recently teamed up with video editor and game developer Adam Nickerson to launch Animal Talking, a late-night talk show hosted inside the world of Animal Crossing. Whitta's avatar comes complete with a mic station for all the "topical humor" in his opening monologues, a drum set for his virtual sidekick, and a couch for his guests. First up in the premiere episode is Naomi Kyle, an actress, producer, and YouTube personality.

"I had this idea less than 24 hours ago and we very, very quickly assembled a fully functional, armed, and operational late-night talk show set down here in the basement of my [Animal Crossing] house," Whitta says on the show.

And to think, some of us have just been using this game to recreate movie scenes from Portrait of a Lady on Fire and The Lighthouse. This is now one other major way Animal Crossing continues to make us all smile during these trying times.

Whitta, the former editor-in-chief of PC Gamer magazine, also worked on videogames like Prey and Telltale’s The Walking Dead, in addition to writing for films like After Earth and The Book of Eli.

"I fully expect to have all kind of celebrity guests," he says with a laugh during his monologue. Maybe if we all watch, this will stand alongside The Tonight Show and The Late Show.

Watch the first full episode on Whitta's YouTube and Twitch pages.

