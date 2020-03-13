The limited-edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch console drops today — here's where to get it

Animal Crossing fans, prepare to spend all your Bells: The newest installment to this beloved Nintendo series, New Horizons, is dropping just a week from today. Anticipation has been so high that New Horizons and its related merchandise have been topping Amazon's best-sellers lists for the past few months, but it’s not the only thing from the series to look forward to.

Alongside the game, Nintendo is releasing a limited-edition Animal Crossing-themed Switch console, which you can finally order today at major retailers like Amazon and Walmart. It’s priced at $299 — the same as a regular Switch console — but it’s decorated with themed decals that feature Tom Nook and other icons from the game.

Image zoom

Buy it! Nintendo Switch — Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition, $299 at amazon.com, walmart.com, bestbuy.com, target.com, or gamestop.com

Animal Crossing is one of Nintendo’s best-selling series of all time. Originally developed for the Nintendo 64 system in 2001, the game’s premise involves a player finding him or herself relocated to a town full of anthropomorphic animals. Daily activities include bug catching, fishing, and completing tasks for the animals, as well as random events like the Harvest Festival and Flea Market Saturdays. The series has garnered acclaim for its open-ended gameplay and use of real time, which allows for a different (and incredibly addicting) gameplay every single round.

Each new installment has gone on to become a best-seller, with the last console game, New Leaf for the Nintendo 3DS, selling more than 12 million copies worldwide. Considering the hype surrounding New Horizons, we can safely assume that it will be another winner for Nintendo. Take a look below at all that you can get to celebrate the newest addition to the Animal Crossing world (including an official companion guide and themed Switch carrying case), and get excited for March 20 when the game officially drops.

Image zoom

Buy it! Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $59.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com

Image zoom

Buy it! Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch, $24.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com

Image zoom

Buy it! Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Companion Guide, $17.99 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com

Related content: