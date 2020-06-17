The official Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide is back in stock — and on sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s not hard to say that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a veritable global phenomenon since launching in March. The perfect quarantine distraction quickly became the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game of all time, breezing through 50 million copies worldwide as of May. Even celebrities like Brie Larson, Chrissy Teigen, and Elijah Wood are known to be fans of ACNH, with the latter having (politely) visited a player’s island for some stalk market trading.

Not only has the game sold like hot cakes, but its related merchandise has been flying off shelves, too. When launched, the accompanying themed Switch console and carrying cases sold out within minutes, and the official companion book (which was released in May) was later unavailable for weeks. There’s finally some good news, though: The guide is now available for ordering again, and players can score it on sale at Amazon.

While one of the smartest features about ACNH is Nintendo’s free updates (including the arrival of the much-loved Leif’s shrubs as well as the much-hated Zipper from Bunny Day), its 432-page comprehensive guide is still a must-have for those who want to master the important basics. The book comes with everything players will need to learn about the animal villagers, including their personalities and style, as well as details on all the fish and insects and how to breed hybrid flowers.

Plus, the companion guide includes the full list of available DIY recipes, making it perfect for those who are still curious about what furniture they can build (and which ones they can only expect to pop up in Nook’s Cranny). While the book is expected to ship in a few weeks, players can order the book now for just $20. And before it arrives in the mail, check out our list of ACNH-related collectibles that you can still buy.