20 gaming deals to have on your radar from Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale
Gaming consoles and video games in general don't typically go on sale very often, but with Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale event happening this month, if you had a feeling a few things would be marked down, well, you were right.
The Prime Early Access Sale is a 48-hour sale that's exclusive to Prime members and will take place on October 11 and 12. Much like Prime Day, it will feature thousands of incredible deals on home, fashion, tech, and more for a limited time, including lightning deals that'll become available over the course of both days.
And right now, there are 20 gaming deals worth checking out for Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Xbox, and PC that are currently on sale for up to 60 percent off — and don't require a Prime membership. This means you can start your holiday shopping super early to beat the rush of Black Friday and Cyber Monday without missing out on low prices.
Buy it! Nintendo Switch + SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Card, $319.48 (orig. $334.98) at amazon.com
Nintendo isn't well known for having massive sales since its products seem to maintain value over time for collectors and those who like to experience major nostalgia. The good news is, that doesn't mean you won't find any deals on Nintendo products ahead of this holiday season, including a Nintendo Switch and SanDisk MicroSD Card bundle.
You'll likely want to get a memory card along with the Nintendo Switch because the console itself doesn't have a ton of storage, which can quickly run out after downloading a handful of games. With 128GB of additional storage, you can have an entire collection of games on the Switch without issues. A few popular Mario games that are solid to start out with are Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Party Superstars, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which are all up to $15 off at Amazon.
Nintendo Switch Deals
- Nintendo Switch + SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Card, $319.48 (orig. $334.98)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $49.94 (orig. 59.99)
- Splatoon 3, $58.95 (orig. $59.99)
- Mario Party Superstars, $52.49 (orig. $59.99)
- Crash 4: It's About Time, $26.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Ring Fit Adventure, $69.88 (orig. $79.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $48.95 (orig. $59.99)
- Just Dance 2022, $19.93 (orig. $49.99)
Playstation users will be happy to see that Elden Ring, a fantasy action RPG that was released earlier this year and practically took over gamers' screens at the time, is part of this Amazon sale event. The game includes breathtaking graphics, lots of combat, and exploration, and is now on sale for just $50.
Playstation Deals
- It Takes Two, $27.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Elden Ring, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy, $24.13 (orig. $39.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Sony PlayStation 4 Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller, $55 (orig. $59)
If you haven't had a chance to get your hands on It Takes Two (The Game Awards' 2021 Game of the Year), now's your chance to add it to your collection at a discounted price. It's a humorous, heartwarming, and adorable two-player game in which Rose's parents Cody and May are put to the test and forced to face their differences in order to work together and get back to their daughter. The best part is only one player needs to own the game to play split-screen or online since you can invite a friend to join for free with the friend's pass.
Buy it! It Takes Two, $27.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
With an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, you can play a plethora of games on Xbox, PC, phones, and tablets without breaking the bank. Most gamers have a long list of games in their backlog that they never get to, and Game Pass helps avoid stacking up an endless amount of physical games that cost upward of $60 each. The three-month membership digital code is available at Amazon for just $40, which is still less than the price of one physical game at its original price and allows you to play them on multiple platforms.
Xbox Deals
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership Digital Code, $39.99 (orig. $44.99)
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller in Robot White, $39 (orig. $59.99)
If you've been in the market for computer parts, then you're probably well aware that they're few and far between at affordable prices. Many shoppers have turned to pre-owned parts, but even then, they can be overpriced. Luckily, pre-builds are still in stock at Amazon and you can get your hands on a quality gaming PC that includes an Intel 11th Gen Core i7 processor, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage, and liquid cooling for nearly $600 off.
This PC will allow you to play a variety of games and stream your favorite TV shows and movies with high-quality visuals and peak performance without overheating thanks to the liquid cooling system. Plus, it has RGB lighting to enhance your overall gaming setup. Not to mention it'll also perform day-to-day tasks at high speeds making it great for working from home, too.
PC Deals
- ZOTAC Gaming MEK Hero G1 Gaming PC Desktop, $1,104.18 (orig. $1,699.99)
- Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset, $35.49 (orig. $79.99)
- Homall Gaming Chair, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99)
- Epomaker 87 Keys Bluetooth Wired/Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, $62.99 with coupon (orig. $99)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse, $36.85 (orig. $69.99)
Our list of deals just wouldn't be complete without a few accessories to enhance your gaming experience. The Homall Gaming Chair is a comfortable and functional option that offers plenty of support without cramping your style. It's available in nine colors and each one has a 360-degree swivel base and can lean back almost flat, unlike most office chairs.
Buy it! Homall Gaming Chair, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
The Logitech headset is another item you won't want to sleep on especially since it's a whopping 56 percent off. It has surround sound and a microphone that allows you to chat with other games or listen to music as you play.
Buy it! Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset, $35.49 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
There's no telling if these deals will reappear again before the holiday season rush, so now's the perfect time to stock up on games and accessories while they're significantly marked down.
