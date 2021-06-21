Resident Evil Village and more Prime Day Xbox deals you can score for up to 90 percent off

Even those still on the Xbox One who are patiently waiting for the Series X or S should stock up on games designed for the newer consoles today (and vice versa for the lucky few Series X and S owners): Microsoft's new Smart Delivery technology allows for interchangeable compatibility on games when you're switching either up or down between consoles, so you'll be able to play your Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released for the Xbox One on a Series X or S, and Resident Evil Village designed for the Series X and S on an old One model.