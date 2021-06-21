Resident Evil Village and more Prime Day Xbox deals you can score for up to 90 percent off
Like the PlayStation 5, Microsoft's newest Xbox Series X and S consoles have been nearly impossible to find since launching two days before the PS5 last November. The Series X and S, priced at $499.99 for the Series X and $299.99 for the S, have faced persistent stock shortages due to global part insufficiency and unprecedented demand. Naturally, their lightning-fast, minute-long restocks easily cause retailer sites to crash any time they become available.
That's why many expected that the Xbox Series X and S won't be on sale (or even restocked) for Amazon Prime Day 2021, taking place today through tomorrow, June 22. But there is a silver lining: Amazon's yearly shopping event - which features 2 million deals exclusively for Prime members - includes dozens of Xbox Series X, S, and One games marked down. Titles that are up for sale include Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, the newly released Resident Evil Village, and digital downloads for older titles like Battlefield V for up to 90 percent off.
Even those still on the Xbox One who are patiently waiting for the Series X or S should stock up on games designed for the newer consoles today (and vice versa for the lucky few Series X and S owners): Microsoft's new Smart Delivery technology allows for interchangeable compatibility on games when you're switching either up or down between consoles, so you'll be able to play your Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released for the Xbox One on a Series X or S, and Resident Evil Village designed for the Series X and S on an old One model.
Notable discounts today include Gears Tactics, the spinoff to Gears of War released just last year, for 67 percent off, the chart-topping best-seller Resident Evil Village for $10 off, Spyro Reignited Trilogy for 10 percent less than usual, plus the beloved sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, for just $15.
Plus, Xbox accessories that will enhance your gameplay such as HyperX's gamer-favorite CloudX, upgraded CloudX Flight, and Cloud II Wireless headsets are all on sale for as much as 20 percent off. Even Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset is on sale for 50 percent off as part of the brand's Prime Day markdowns, and PowerA's Play and Charge Kit for Xbox's wireless controllers are discounted too, with the discounts ending today for the former.
Xbox One Series X and S games on sale
- The Falconeer Day One Edition, $18.99 (orig. $39.99)
- WWE 2K Games Battleground, $14.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, $44.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Gears Tactics, $19.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Outriders Day One Edition, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Resident Evil Village, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139…, $55.99 (orig. $59.99)
Xbox One games on sale
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy, $29.99 (orig. $32.98)
- Mafia Definitive Edition, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps, $14.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, $19.99 (orig. $21.99)
- Final Fantasy X & X-2 HD Remaster, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Battlefield V Digital Code, $5.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, $9.85 (orig. $14.99)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of An Elusive Age, $24.99 (orig. $39.99)
Xbox accessories on sale
- HyperX CloudX Headset, $49.99 (orig. $69.99)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- HyperX CloudX Flight Headset, $119.99 (orig. $159.99)
- PowerA Play and Charge Kit for Xbox, $12.99 (orig. $14.88)
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset, $49.99 (orig. $99.99)
- PowerA Fusion Pro Wired Controller for Xbox One, $59 (orig. $79.99)
- PowerA Spectra Enhanced Illuminated Wired Controller for Xbox One, $31.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Seagate Game Drive 2TB External Hard Drive for Xbox, $59.84 (orig. $109.99)
